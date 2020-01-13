'Good deal; Take it': Some fans urge their side to sell player reportedly set for West Ham

West Ham United could be about to sign a Cardiff City shot-stopper.

Cardiff City fans are reacting to reports linking the Bluebirds goalkeeper Neil Etheridge with West Ham United.

The Daily Mirror reported on Monday (page 62) that Etheridge 'looks set for a move' to the London Stadium after being dropped for Sunday's South Wales derby.

Speaking after Cardiff's 0-0 draw, the City manager Neil Harris confirmed referred to the speculation surrounding the Philippines international's future.

And one website has since claimed that Etheridge is the subject of a £7 million bid from West Ham.

West Ham lost Lukasz Fabianski to injury during Friday's defeat at Sheffield United, which was the 'keeper's third game back after a separate lay-off.

But a proposed move for Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph appears to have stalled.

If it was up to the Cardiff faithful, an alternative would already be on his way to east London.

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

Snap their hands off — Paul Deacon (@PaulDeacon_) January 13, 2020

Sounds like a good deal to me — US Bluebirds (@USBluebirds) January 13, 2020

Take the money!! Never seen the fascination with this player. Smithies is better! — Nick D (@Nick95862491) January 13, 2020

Take the money — Chris Stone (@cstone7200) January 13, 2020

For 7 million got to take it and get a few players in except for his kicking he’s a class keeper for us so if it happens I will wish him well — david lavender (@davidlavender7) January 13, 2020

Id bite their hand off for 7 big ones

How can a professional who trains all week not learn to kick out properly plus he bottled it down west . — stubbsy (@stubbsy1927) January 13, 2020

Sell him. He wanted to go in the summer and smithies is a better all round Keeper — Ryan Jenkins (@ryanjenkins85) January 13, 2020

Take the cash — richard coupe (@weerichie68) January 13, 2020

Take it all day long — John Watson (@JohnWatson457) January 13, 2020

Take that right now. — gareth dunning (@Gzone77) January 13, 2020

Snap their hands off and I’ll drive him there , the car is running — Leighton Yeoman (@verbal83) January 13, 2020

Yeah I’d accept that. Good move for a decent pro and we are blessed with good keepers in Smithies and Day with young Ratcliffe out on loan. — Peter Bradbury (@PEBradbury) January 13, 2020

HOLY SHIT TAKE IT — ryan (@ryan_evs31) January 13, 2020

Take it, a great guy and quality stopper. But atrocious kicking that hasn't improved in years Smithies is a great No2 at the mo, but deserves a run as No1 — Yanto1927 (@yanto1927ccfc) January 13, 2020

Take it and run — Callum (@Callum_aa) January 13, 2020

7 million if true is a great profit for someone who came for nothing. Harris openly said we have too many keepers so if this offer is true I'm hoping someone will accept it and use the funds for new players — Ashley Gifford (@giffy1927) January 13, 2020

sell sell sell. need cash to strengthen other areas. smithies is fine and kicks the same as etheridge so he will always be with us — Ryan O'Dell (@RyanODell75) January 13, 2020

A move to West Ham would represent a return to London for Etheridge, who was born in Enfield and began his career at Fulham.

The 29-year-old arrived at Cardiff on a free transfer from Walsall in the summer of 2017.