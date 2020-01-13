Quick links

'Good deal; Take it': Some fans urge their side to sell player reportedly set for West Ham

Aiden Cusick
A general view of London Stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United could be about to sign a Cardiff City shot-stopper.

Neil Etheridge of Cardiff City celebrates his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City at Hillsborough Stadium on December 29,...

Cardiff City fans are reacting to reports linking the Bluebirds goalkeeper Neil Etheridge with West Ham United.

The Daily Mirror reported on Monday (page 62) that Etheridge 'looks set for a move' to the London Stadium after being dropped for Sunday's South Wales derby.

Speaking after Cardiff's 0-0 draw, the City manager Neil Harris confirmed referred to the speculation surrounding the Philippines international's future.

 

And one website has since claimed that Etheridge is the subject of a £7 million bid from West Ham.

West Ham lost Lukasz Fabianski to injury during Friday's defeat at Sheffield United, which was the 'keeper's third game back after a separate lay-off.

But a proposed move for Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph appears to have stalled.

Darren Randolph of Middlesbrough celebrates his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at Riverside Stadium on November 24, 2019 in...

If it was up to the Cardiff faithful, an alternative would already be on his way to east London.

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A move to West Ham would represent a return to London for Etheridge, who was born in Enfield and began his career at Fulham.

The 29-year-old arrived at Cardiff on a free transfer from Walsall in the summer of 2017.

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

