Meet Georgia Henshaw: Call the Midwife's Tina Atkins actress has a long history in medical dramas

Call the Midwife brings in a familiar face for the second episode of the new series.

BBC One's Call the Midwife is always a highlight of the TV schedules in January and always manages to bring a bit of warmth to the soul on those cold Sunday evenings.

The series 9 return was a hotly anticipated one and after the Christmas Day special and the series 9 debut on January 5th, the new series is well underway.

Not only do we have the antics of the show's long-running characters to enjoy but the series is constantly looking for new cast members to bring each episode to life.

While series 9 may have seen some new additions to the main cast, episode 2 introduces fans of the drama series to a familiar face in a guest-starring role.

The story of Call the Midwife episode 2

The sisters of Nonnatus House are starting to gear up for Lent and the fast-approaching Mother's Day.

Sugar and cigarettes are two things that have been voluntarily given up over Lent but the residents of Nonnatus House have been forced to give up milk as well as their daily delivery seems to go missing.

After some truly expert covert spying, the milk thief is discovered.

Introducing Tina Atkins

The Nonnatus House milk thief is a woman by the name of Tina Atkins, who reveals that she's been taking the milk in order to help with her pregnancy.

Tina Atkins is portrayed in the episode by 26-year-old Welsh actress Georgia Henshaw who was almost made for a role on Call the Midwife after recurring appearances on both Casualty and Doctors.

What Tina doesn't divulge to Sisters Julienne and Monica Joan, however, is that she is a prostitute and her current pregnancy is not, in fact, her first and has a son living separately from her.

It's clear that Tina wants to try and be a good mother but when complications arise in her pregnancy, difficult choices will have to be made.

What else has Georgia Henshaw been in?

As mentioned, 26-year-old Georgia Henshaw has appeared in the BBC medical soaps Casualty and Doctors with recurring appearances coming between 2004-2015 and 2009-2017 respectively.

Georgia Henshaw's first major acting role to speak of came in the 2008 teen comedy Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging in which she played Rosie Barnes.

Following on from that, Georgia has appeared in the likes of The Bill, Waterloo Road and Trollied amongst other acting roles, more details about which can be found on IMDb.

Call the Midwife, meanwhile, continues on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday, January 19th.