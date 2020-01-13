Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United

Premier League

Garth Crooks raves about Newcastle United star's 'world-class' Wolves display

Danny Owen
Garth Crooks attends the launch of Soul II Soul 'Classics' collection at Harvey Nichols on April 11, 2013 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Martin Dubravka made two outstanding saves to deny Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto in a Premier League clash at Molineux.

Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on January 11, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United...

Garth Crooks has lauded Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for a ‘world-class’ performance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, writing in his BBC Team of the Week column.

It’s fair to say the 2019/20 season has been a mixed one for the Slovakian international.

Dubravka has cost Newcastle with a couple of high-profile errors, notably against Liverpool, Leicester and Manchester United, but the 30-year-old offered a timely reminder this weekend of his ability to produce virtuoso performances between the sticks in the Black Country.

 

Both Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto saw goal-bound efforts miraculously clawed away by a man who continues to look a snip at £4 million.

And Crooks has rewarded Dubravka with a place in his Team of the Week, giving the former Sparta Prague man the nod ahead of Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita.

“My goalkeeper this week is Newcastle's Martin Dubravka,” said the former Tottenham and Manchester United forward.

Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United makes a save from Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at...

“The Slovakia international's performance away to Wolves was immense. He made two world-class saves; one with his feet and the other he practically pulled the ball out of the net. If you don't believe me, ask his manager Steve Bruce.”

It is not often that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is willing to invest his hard-earned cash in a player over the age of 30 but it is testament to Dubravka’s enduring brilliance that he was handed a new six-year deal in October – a contract which will keep him at St James’ Park until he is 35.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United celebrates with teammate Martin Dubravka and Manager, Steve Bruce after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch