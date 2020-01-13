Garth Crooks raves about Newcastle United star's 'world-class' Wolves display

Martin Dubravka made two outstanding saves to deny Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto in a Premier League clash at Molineux.

Garth Crooks has lauded Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for a ‘world-class’ performance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, writing in his BBC Team of the Week column.

It’s fair to say the 2019/20 season has been a mixed one for the Slovakian international.

Dubravka has cost Newcastle with a couple of high-profile errors, notably against Liverpool, Leicester and Manchester United, but the 30-year-old offered a timely reminder this weekend of his ability to produce virtuoso performances between the sticks in the Black Country.

Both Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto saw goal-bound efforts miraculously clawed away by a man who continues to look a snip at £4 million.

And Crooks has rewarded Dubravka with a place in his Team of the Week, giving the former Sparta Prague man the nod ahead of Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita.

“My goalkeeper this week is Newcastle's Martin Dubravka,” said the former Tottenham and Manchester United forward.

“The Slovakia international's performance away to Wolves was immense. He made two world-class saves; one with his feet and the other he practically pulled the ball out of the net. If you don't believe me, ask his manager Steve Bruce.”

It is not often that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is willing to invest his hard-earned cash in a player over the age of 30 but it is testament to Dubravka’s enduring brilliance that he was handed a new six-year deal in October – a contract which will keep him at St James’ Park until he is 35.