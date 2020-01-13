‘From Koulibaly links to this’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to defender speculation

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence.

According to The London Evening Standard, Tottenham are interested in signing Spence from Middlesbrough.

It has been reported that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho was impressed with the display produced by the right-back during his side’s recent FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

The report has added that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is a long-term admirer of the 19-year-old right-back and has been keeping tabs on him since he was released by Fulham, with his son having spoken highly of the teenager.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Spence, and below are some of the best comments:

January transfer unlikely

While Tottenham do need to sign a right-back in the January transfer window, it is hard to see Spence join the North London outfit this month.

The teenager may be playing for the Middlesbrough first team at the moment, but he cannot be expected to star for Spurs week in and week out.

Moreover, Boro manager Jonathan Woodgate has told The Hartlepool Mail that the club are “in negotiations” with the teenager over a new contract.