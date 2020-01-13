'Excellent player': Manager claims his £2m star is set to join Celtic

Patryk Klimala is not the only young talent heading to Celtic with Bnei Yashuda midfielder Ismaila Soro also Scottish Premiership bound.

Bnei Yashuda manager Elisha Levy has admitted that star midfielder Ismaila Soro is on the verge of a potential £2 million move to Celtic, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

This feels like a breakthrough day in the January transfer window for Neil Lennon’s Scottish Premiership challengers.

Patryk Klimala has been pictured in Glasgow as a young Polish striker labelled by some as the new Robert Lewandowski closes in on a £3.5 million move to Celtic. And the 21-year-old could be joined at Parkhead by a tough-tackling Ivorian enforcer.

Soro has been linked with a move to Celtic since the start of December and Celtic’s eye-catching Old Firm derby defeat to Rangers, a match in which they failed to deal with the pace and drive of Steven Gerrard’s side, appears to have encouraged them to step up their pursuit of a player who has energy by the bucketload.

And former Israel boss Levy, recently appointed by Bnei Yashuda, has admitted that he expects a key man to depart imminently.

"Ismailia Soro's transfer deal to Celtic has been closed in principle and he is expected to leave in the near future,” he said. "When I took this job I knew he was going, so this isn't a surprise to me.

"It just means we will have to look for reinforcements in his position Of course it will be difficult because Soro is an excellent player.”

Comparisons will inevitably be drawn with Kouassi Eboue, another young Ivory Coast midfielder who flopped after a big-money move to Parkhead. But Soro deserves the benefit of the doubt, combining the tenacity and technique that might just make him the long-term successor for Celtic’s legendary yet ageing skipper Scott Brown.

Last week, the 21-year-old was pictured alongside Dudu Dahan, the agent who brought Hatem Abd Elhamed, Beram Kayal and Nir Bitton to Celtic.