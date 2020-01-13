Quick links

'Excellent player': Manager claims his £2m star is set to join Celtic

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic celebrates his team's victory after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Patryk Klimala is not the only young talent heading to Celtic with Bnei Yashuda midfielder Ismaila Soro also Scottish Premiership bound.

Neil Lennon head coach of Celtic FC celebrates the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Bnei Yashuda manager Elisha Levy has admitted that star midfielder Ismaila Soro is on the verge of a potential £2 million move to Celtic, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

This feels like a breakthrough day in the January transfer window for Neil Lennon’s Scottish Premiership challengers.

Patryk Klimala has been pictured in Glasgow as a young Polish striker labelled by some as the new Robert Lewandowski closes in on a £3.5 million move to Celtic. And the 21-year-old could be joined at Parkhead by a tough-tackling Ivorian enforcer.

 

Soro has been linked with a move to Celtic since the start of December and Celtic’s eye-catching Old Firm derby defeat to Rangers, a match in which they failed to deal with the pace and drive of Steven Gerrard’s side, appears to have encouraged them to step up their pursuit of a player who has energy by the bucketload.

And former Israel boss Levy, recently appointed by Bnei Yashuda, has admitted that he expects a key man to depart imminently.

"Ismailia Soro's transfer deal to Celtic has been closed in principle and he is expected to leave in the near future,” he said. "When I took this job I knew he was going, so this isn't a surprise to me.

A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

"It just means we will have to look for reinforcements in his position Of course it will be difficult because Soro is an excellent player.”

Comparisons will inevitably be drawn with Kouassi Eboue, another young Ivory Coast midfielder who flopped after a big-money move to Parkhead. But Soro deserves the benefit of the doubt, combining the tenacity and technique that might just make him the long-term successor for Celtic’s legendary yet ageing skipper Scott Brown.

Last week, the 21-year-old was pictured alongside Dudu Dahan, the agent who brought Hatem Abd Elhamed, Beram Kayal and Nir Bitton to Celtic.

Soro Duhan Instagram Story

