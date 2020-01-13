Everton's £30m man shares what Ancelotti has been working with him on in training

Michael Keane has struggled for regular game time since Carlo Ancelotti took over at Everton.

Michael Keane has told Everton’s official website that Carlo Ancelotti wants him to take more time on the ball, rather than looking to play so quickly.

Keane has struggled for game time at Everton since Ancelotti’s arrival, with Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina being favoured.

However, the England international was back in Everton’s team at the weekend, as they picked up a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Keane looked solid throughout the contest, and he may have earned his starting place back, although there are improvements he still wants to make.

“He [Ancelotti] wants me to bring the ball out a bit more before I pass it if I have space ahead, rather than playing two-touch all the time,” the £30 million centre-back (Telegraph) said.

“It is stuff we are working on in training.

“It is not going to be perfect overnight but as long as we keep practising it will get better.”

Keane has been heavily criticised this season, and it remains to be seen if he has the ability in possession to fit into Ancelotti’s style.

Keane is more renowned for his aerial presence than his passing, with Holgate certainly more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Everton’s win over Brighton has lifted them up to 11th, which represents decent progress under Silva so far.