Dragon Ball Z Kakarot pre-order bonus guide for PS4 and Xbox One

A look at some of the pre-order bonuses for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot on PS4 and Xbox One.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot comes out in just a few days and people are naturally excited while admittedly cautious about it. Some retailers have provided discounts you can take advantage of if you so choose, and in this article you'll discover some of the pre-order bonuses for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Hyped up as a 40-hour experience that could last 100-hours provided you do everything possible, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is arguably the most anticipated game of January thanks primarily to its source material as well as its promising gameplay features.

A lot of you will naturally want to wait until reviews are released so you can attain a more educated estimation as to whether or not it's a title you'd probably enjoy, but if you're going to buy it regardless then you should most definitely just pre-order it now to get some bonuses.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot pre-order bonuses on PS4 and Xbox One

Pre-ordering Dragon Ball Z Kakarot on PS4 from the PSN Store will reward you with an early access bonus.

According to the PSN Store, you will gain an "Early Unlock to a Training Menu that allows you to fight 'Bonyu,' a new character created by the author, Akira Toriyama."

In addition to the aforementioned bonus, you will also receive a "cooking item that gives you permanent melee ATK and HP stat boosts," as well as an additional sub quest.

The same bonuses for pre-ordering from the PSN Store also apply to prematurely buying from the Microsoft Store.

As well as the Standard Edition which costs £49.99 on both platforms, there is also a Deluxe and Ultimate Edition available.

Pre-ordering either edition will provide the same bonuses, but the Deluxe Edition (£64.99) comes with an added "cooking Item that gives your character permanent Ki-ATK and HP Stat boosts," as well as access to the Season Pass (two original episodes and a new story).

Lastly, the Ultimate Edition (£74.99) comes with all of the above, but with a music compilation pack that will arrive in Spring 2020. This will add 11 more songs from the anime.

Along with a music compilation pack, those who purchase the Ultimate Edition will also receive The Tao Pai Pai Pillar in Spring.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 17th.