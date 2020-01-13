'Very slow': Reported Wolves target subbed after 39 minutes in disastrous display

Aurelien Tchouameni has work to do if he wants to join Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Aurelien Tchouameni certainly didn’t do his hopes of a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers much good on Saturday afternoon.

According to Jeunes Footeaux, the Bordeaux star caught the eye of Nuno Espirito Santo’s perennial overachievers ahead of the January transfer window. And, just days ago, the man himself admitted that he would jump at the chance to play under Jose Mourinho in North London (Girodins4Ever).

But it is fair to say Tchouameni didn’t cover himself in glory when Rudi Garcia’s Lyon travelled to wine country over the weekend. The usually influential midfielder produced his worst performance of the season as Bordeaux slumped to a 2-1 home defeat and found himself hooked five minutes before half time.

"Several things,” coach Paulo Sousa told WebGirodins when asked why he subbed Tchoumeni off after just 39 minutes.

“He was very slow on the ball. Two or three times, he lost the ball very easily, he lacked speed and mobility.”

Tchouameni has been likened to Paul Pogba on the other side of the channel. But, like arguably the most divisive Manchester United player of the modern era, the 19-year-old would certainly benefit from adding some consistency to his game.

When Lyon came to town, Tchouameni managed just 21 touches of the ball, completed 79 per cent of his passes and mustered a grand total of zero tackles as he failed to get to grips with Garcia’s youthful midfield.

Mourinho himself is no stranger to dragging underperforming players off the pitch in the opening 45, as Eric Dier will attest, and Tchouameni clearly has a long way to go before he is worthy of the Portuguese’s affections.