'Unbelievable pace; so much potential': Reported Liverpool target has 11 goals already

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United...
Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly want another Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid - German striker Karim Adeyemi.

Wicklow , Ireland - 10 May 2019; Karim Adeyemi of Germany scores the third goal past Austrian goalkeeper Philipp Jorganovic during the UEFA U17 European Championship Finals Group D match...

Reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Karim Adeyemi is set to make his first-team breakthrough for Red Bull Salzburg with sporting director Christoph Freud raving about the wonder-kid’s ‘unbelievable pace’ (Sport24).

A former Bayern Munich trainee has big shoes to fill at Salzburg.

The Austrian Bundesliga champions have seen top scorer Erling Braut Haaland and assist-machine Takumi Minamino lured away by Dortmund and Liverpool respectively, putting plenty of pressure on the shoulders of teen sensation Adeyemi.

 

The German produced 11 goal and 10 assists during a loan spell at FC Liefering during the first half of the season but will now be fast-tracked to the Salzburg first-team in an attempt to fill a Haaland-shaped void in Jesse Marsch’s frontline. As Liefering fans will tell you, however, he is ready to make his mark.

“He has unbelievable speed, dynamism, an instinct to score - he has learned a lot of things that cannot be taught,” Freund told Sport24.

Chukwubuike Adamu and Karim Adeyemi of Liefering celebrate after scoring a goal at during the 2. Liga match between FC Liefering and FC Blau Weiss Linz at Red Bull Arena on December 1,...

“He is a great player. He has so much potential," adds American tactician Marsch, speaking to Welt Fussball.

"I think with a really good mentality he can help our team a lot - as a joker (impact substitute), but also from the start."

Having already rejected a £13 million bid from Barcelona, it seems very unlikely that Salzburg will allow Liverpool or Arsenal to close in on one of Europe’s hottest striking prospects, as reported by Transfermarkt - especially after losing Haaland and Minamino.

But if Adeyemi takes to first-team duty like a duck to water, Salzburg will soon be bidding farewell to another dazzling young talent.

Karim Adeyemi of RB Salzburg U19 controls the ball during the UEFA Youth League match between KRC Genk U19 and RB Salzburg U19 on November 27, 2019 in Genk, Belgium.

