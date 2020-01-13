'Unbelievable pace; so much potential': Reported Liverpool target has 11 goals already

Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly want another Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid - German striker Karim Adeyemi.

Reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Karim Adeyemi is set to make his first-team breakthrough for Red Bull Salzburg with sporting director Christoph Freud raving about the wonder-kid’s ‘unbelievable pace’ (Sport24).

A former Bayern Munich trainee has big shoes to fill at Salzburg.

The Austrian Bundesliga champions have seen top scorer Erling Braut Haaland and assist-machine Takumi Minamino lured away by Dortmund and Liverpool respectively, putting plenty of pressure on the shoulders of teen sensation Adeyemi.

The German produced 11 goal and 10 assists during a loan spell at FC Liefering during the first half of the season but will now be fast-tracked to the Salzburg first-team in an attempt to fill a Haaland-shaped void in Jesse Marsch’s frontline. As Liefering fans will tell you, however, he is ready to make his mark.

“He has unbelievable speed, dynamism, an instinct to score - he has learned a lot of things that cannot be taught,” Freund told Sport24.

“He is a great player. He has so much potential," adds American tactician Marsch, speaking to Welt Fussball.

"I think with a really good mentality he can help our team a lot - as a joker (impact substitute), but also from the start."

Having already rejected a £13 million bid from Barcelona, it seems very unlikely that Salzburg will allow Liverpool or Arsenal to close in on one of Europe’s hottest striking prospects, as reported by Transfermarkt - especially after losing Haaland and Minamino.

But if Adeyemi takes to first-team duty like a duck to water, Salzburg will soon be bidding farewell to another dazzling young talent.