Southampton risk missing out as Burnley reportedly enter £7m transfer talks

Danny Owen
Burnley Manager, Sean Dyche looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Josh Brownhill is reportedly Premier League bound as Sean Dyche's Burnley hold talks with Bristol City's Championship star.

Josh Brownhill of Bristol City acknowledges the fans following their draw in the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Reading at Ashton Gate on April 19, 2019 in Bristol,...

Burnley have entered talks over a £7 million deal to sign Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, according to the Mail (12 January, page 113).

A player Sean Dyche has admired from afar for a number of years appears to be finally closing in on a multi-million pound move to Turf Moor. Brownhill has been arguably Bristol City’s most impressive performer in recent months, netting five times in the Championship while providing his customary boundless energy in the centre of the park.

And it looks increasingly likely that Lee Johnson’s side, who have seen Bobby Reid, Lloyd Kelly, Joe Bryan and co leave for Premier League clubs of late, are set to lose another star man to the bright lights of the top flight.

 

Burnley are in negotiations over a £7 million deal for Brownhill, the Mail reports, with the Clarets expected to land a player whose dynamism and directness should make him a perfect fit for Dyche’s old-school system.

Southampton were also weighing up a bid for the one-time Manchester United youngster and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side will have to act fast if they don’t want to miss out on a man who could have been a superb addition at St Mary’s.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and Josh Brownhill of Bristol City compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August...

The Saints have been hugely impressive since Hasenhuttl adopted a more direct, counter attacking style, beating the likes of Chelsea and Leicester away from home, and Brownhill’s mix of tenacity and technique means he would have little trouble thriving under the former RB Leipzig coach.

£7 million is well within Southampton’s budget so don’t be surprised if Burnley face some late competition.

Josh Brownhill of Bristol City scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Reading at Ashton Gate on April 19, 2019 in Bristol, England.

Danny Owen

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

