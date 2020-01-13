Southampton risk missing out as Burnley reportedly enter £7m transfer talks

Josh Brownhill is reportedly Premier League bound as Sean Dyche's Burnley hold talks with Bristol City's Championship star.

Burnley have entered talks over a £7 million deal to sign Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, according to the Mail (12 January, page 113).

A player Sean Dyche has admired from afar for a number of years appears to be finally closing in on a multi-million pound move to Turf Moor. Brownhill has been arguably Bristol City’s most impressive performer in recent months, netting five times in the Championship while providing his customary boundless energy in the centre of the park.

And it looks increasingly likely that Lee Johnson’s side, who have seen Bobby Reid, Lloyd Kelly, Joe Bryan and co leave for Premier League clubs of late, are set to lose another star man to the bright lights of the top flight.

Burnley are in negotiations over a £7 million deal for Brownhill, the Mail reports, with the Clarets expected to land a player whose dynamism and directness should make him a perfect fit for Dyche’s old-school system.

Southampton were also weighing up a bid for the one-time Manchester United youngster and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side will have to act fast if they don’t want to miss out on a man who could have been a superb addition at St Mary’s.

The Saints have been hugely impressive since Hasenhuttl adopted a more direct, counter attacking style, beating the likes of Chelsea and Leicester away from home, and Brownhill’s mix of tenacity and technique means he would have little trouble thriving under the former RB Leipzig coach.

SEE ALSO: Everton lose exciting youngster as photo shows him joining Premier League rivals

£7 million is well within Southampton’s budget so don’t be surprised if Burnley face some late competition.