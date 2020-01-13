Quick links

Report: West Brom set to sign 48-capped international; he's claimed England move

Former Swansea City, Blackburn and Norwich left-back Martin Olsson is reportedly returning to the Championship with Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion.

Martin Olsson is set to complete a return to the Championship with West Bromwich Albion closing in on a deal to sign the free agent Sweden international, as reported by Expressen.

The left-back position has given Slaven Bilic plenty of headaches this season. Kieran Gibbs has endured his fair share of injury problems in recent months while 19-year-old Nathan Ferguson, excellent though he may be, is more comfortable on the right-hand side.

Olsson, then, could be an astute addition for a Baggies team who are still top of the Championship table despite failing to win any of their last five league games.

 

Expressen reports that a deal to bring in the 31-year-old should be completed very soon, although the man himself has remained coy on a potential move to the Hawthorns. Olsson did confirm that he is on his way to join an English club; however he stopped short of identifying the interested party.

A swashbuckling full-back with 48 international caps under his belt, Olsson might have lost a yard of pace in recent years but his experience and crossing ability could prove invaluable for a West Brom side dreaming of a return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City flyer had two years at Swansea City before leaving the Liberty Stadium back in May. He hasn’t played since.

Olsson was first linked with West Brom back in 2015, the Express and Star suggesting that he could have been used in a swap deal which would see Graham Dorrans move to Blackburn.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

