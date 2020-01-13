Report: Everton planning £25m bid for attacker Ancelotti wanted at Napoli

Everton Soares could reportedly seal an eye-catching move to the Premier League with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton targeting the Brazil international.

Everton are set to make a £25 million bid for Gremio’s appropriately-named Brazil international Everton Soares, according to reports emerging out of South America.

By the time the January transfer window slams shut at the end of this month, Carlo Ancelotti could have a front three of Samba starts at his disposal.

Richarlison and Bernard were the best players on the pitch as The Toffees defeated Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday and speculation suggests that they could be joined at Goodison Park by a winger named Everton.

2019 was a breakthrough for arguably the most exciting forward in South America. 15 goals and seven assists was an excellent return for Gremio, though 23-year-old Everton arguably saved his best performances for the famous yellow shirt of the Selecao.

Cutting inside onto his wicket right foot like Arjen Robben in reverse, Everton was Brazil’s stand out player as they won the Copa America for the first time in over a decade. Those match-winning displays caught the eye of clubs all over Europe with ESPN reporting that a £25 million bid is set to be put on the table by none other than Everton.

Globo Esporte backs up those claims, saying that The Toffees are now hoping to swoop after Atletico Madrid, Napoli and AC Milan held unsuccessful negotiations for a player who has also caught the eye of Beijing Guoan. Interestingly, Carlo Ancelotti was still Napoli’s head coach when they expressed an interest.

Doubts will persist about whether Everton can make the step up to life in the Premier League but anyone who watched him tear full-backs apart during last summer’s Copa America will be looking forward to seeing him in action on a weekly basis.