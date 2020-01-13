Leeds miss out on another striker as he joins Qatari club for £2.5m

Sint Truiden talisman Yohan Boli was linked with a host of Championship clubs, including Marcelo Bielsa's Premier League chasers Leeds United.

Leeds United fans could be forgiven for suffering from a nasty case of the Monday blues.

Not only did Marcelo Bielsa’s side show worrying signs of strain during Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, but they are still no closer to finding Eddie Nketiah’s long-awaited successor.

Two weeks after the England U21 international saw his premature spell at Elland Road come to an end, finding a ready-made replacement is proving to be far easier said than done.

As reported by the Mirror, Leeds have already missed out on Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster while Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is standing firm in his refusal to let £15 million bench-warmer Che Adams link up with the Championship title-chasers on a short-term basis.

And, just 24 hours after Adthe Nuhiu sent the visiting Owls fans into raptures at Elland Road, another highly-rated centre-forward appears to have slipped through Leeds’ grasp.

Transfermarkt reported on Friday that the Whites were hoping to snap up Yohan Boli with the Ivorian international’s £2.5 million move to Al Rayyan in danger of falling apart. Boli had scored ten goals in just 15 starts for Belgian outfit Sint Truiden in the first half of the season and looks like the kind of in-form number nine who Bielsa and co are crying out for.

But the door slammed shut almost as quickly as it opened. Boli was belatedly unveiled by the Qatari giants on Sunday, Al Rayyan announcing on Twitter that he had signed a three-and-a-half year deal to link up with Yacine Brahimi and co in the Middle East.

Sharp, Brewster, Adams and now Boli; where do Leeds go from here?

