Leeds miss out on another striker as he joins Qatari club for £2.5m

Danny Owen
Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United greets fans ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds,...
Sint Truiden talisman Yohan Boli was linked with a host of Championship clubs, including Marcelo Bielsa's Premier League chasers Leeds United.

Yohan Boli of STVV celebrates after scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between Cercle Brugge and Sint-Truidense VV at Jan Breydel Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Brugge,...

Leeds United fans could be forgiven for suffering from a nasty case of the Monday blues.

Not only did Marcelo Bielsa’s side show worrying signs of strain during Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, but they are still no closer to finding Eddie Nketiah’s long-awaited successor.

Two weeks after the England U21 international saw his premature spell at Elland Road come to an end, finding a ready-made replacement is proving to be far easier said than done.

 

As reported by the Mirror, Leeds have already missed out on Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster while Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is standing firm in his refusal to let £15 million bench-warmer Che Adams link up with the Championship title-chasers on a short-term basis.

And, just 24 hours after Adthe Nuhiu sent the visiting Owls fans into raptures at Elland Road, another highly-rated centre-forward appears to have slipped through Leeds’ grasp.

Yohan Boli and Laurens De Bock fight for the ball during the Jupiler Pro League match between Sint-Truidense V.V. and KV Oostende at Stayen on September 1, 2018 in Sint-Truiden, Belgium.

Transfermarkt reported on Friday that the Whites were hoping to snap up Yohan Boli with the Ivorian international’s £2.5 million move to Al Rayyan in danger of falling apart. Boli had scored ten goals in just 15 starts for Belgian outfit Sint Truiden in the first half of the season and looks like the kind of in-form number nine who Bielsa and co are crying out for.

But the door slammed shut almost as quickly as it opened. Boli was belatedly unveiled by the Qatari giants on Sunday, Al Rayyan announcing on Twitter that he had signed a three-and-a-half year deal to link up with Yacine Brahimi and co in the Middle East.

Sharp, Brewster, Adams and now Boli; where do Leeds go from here?

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

