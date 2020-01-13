'Definitely': Jamie O'Hara thinks £20m star would be a good Tottenham signing

Southampton's Danny Ings is reportedly a target for Jose Mourinho's Spurs after scoring 14 goals in 18 Premier League starts under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Jamie O’Hara is confident that Danny Ings would represent a brilliant addition to Tottenham Hotspur’s squad, while speaking to talkSPORT, although he does not expect Southampton to roll out the red carpet for their top scorer and talisman.

As it stands, English players are making up six of the Premier League’s top ten goalscorers. And you would have got long odds on Ings emerging as a genuine challenger for the Golden Boot back in August.

But the former Liverpool and Burnley ace has been a man reborn at St Mary’s this season, taking his tally to 14 goals in 18 starts with a dramatic late winner at high-flying Leicester City on Saturday.

With a Matt Le Tissier-style stunner against Spurs still fresh in the memory, the Star claims that Jose Mourinho’s side have expressed an interest in bringing a man with one England cap under his belt to North London.

But ex-Tottenham midfielder O’Hara is not expecting Southampton to let the Premier League’s hottest striker go with top flight survival still on the line.

“He’d be a good signing, definitely,” O’Hara said when discussing whether Ings could ease the goal-scoring burden on Harry Kane at Spurs, speaking on Alan Brazil’s Sports Breakfast (13 January, 9.30am).

“But Southampton are not going to let him go, surely.”

Ings, who joined Southampton in a £20 million deal after an initial loan spell on the South Coast, would be a brilliant addition with Kane expected to be out for the next few months with an ill-timed injury.

Mourinho has already admitted that he does not see Son as a number nine, despite his excellent track record in a central role, and Spurs are worryingly short of alternatives.