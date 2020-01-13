£33m star's comments suggest he has no interest in joining Aston Villa

Milot Rashica is Werder Bremen's best hope of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga but he's not going to save Villa's Premier League skins.

Milot Rashica has silenced talk of a club-record £33 million move to Aston Villa with the Kosovan speed-machine fully focused on saving Werder Bremen from relegation, in quotes reported by BuliNews.

It is fair to say Villa fans are not enjoying 2020 so far.

After losing both Tom Heaton and Wesley Moraes to season-ending injuries on New Years’ Day, Dean Smith’s side have been knocked out of the FA Cup by Fulham and suffered a humiliating 6-1 thumping at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

And, to make matters worse, one of the most exciting attacking talents in German football has indicated that he has no interest in pulling on the famous claret and blue shirt before the month is out.

"I'm not thinking about (a move) right now,” Rashica pointed out. ”We have much more important things in front of us. In football, you can't plan ahead much anyway.

“At the moment, I'm only concentrating on Werder Bremen and on bouncing back.”

Sitting 17th in the table and just two points above the bottom, Florian Kohfeldt’s side will need their star man at his electrifying best if they are to pull clear of the Bundesliga relegation zone. Rashica has plundered seven goals and three assists in just 14 starts this season and, without him, they would already have one foot in the second tier.

With Kreis Zeitung reporting that the former Vitesse Arnhem star is valued at £33 million, however, Rashica still would have represented a sizeable risk for a club who also need a striker, a goalkeeper and arguably a centre-half too.