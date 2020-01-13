Quick links

£33m star's comments suggest he has no interest in joining Aston Villa

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa celebrates victory following the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in...
Milot Rashica is Werder Bremen's best hope of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga but he's not going to save Villa's Premier League skins.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and SV Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena on December 14, 2019 in Munich,...

Milot Rashica has silenced talk of a club-record £33 million move to Aston Villa with the Kosovan speed-machine fully focused on saving Werder Bremen from relegation, in quotes reported by BuliNews.

It is fair to say Villa fans are not enjoying 2020 so far.

After losing both Tom Heaton and Wesley Moraes to season-ending injuries on New Years’ Day, Dean Smith’s side have been knocked out of the FA Cup by Fulham and suffered a humiliating 6-1 thumping at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

 

And, to make matters worse, one of the most exciting attacking talents in German football has indicated that he has no interest in pulling on the famous claret and blue shirt before the month is out.

"I'm not thinking about (a move) right now,” Rashica pointed out. ”We have much more important things in front of us. In football, you can't plan ahead much anyway.

“At the moment, I'm only concentrating on Werder Bremen and on bouncing back.”

Milot Rashica of Bremen runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and SC Paderborn 07 at Wohninvest Weserstadion on December 08, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

Sitting 17th in the table and just two points above the bottom, Florian Kohfeldt’s side will need their star man at his electrifying best if they are to pull clear of the Bundesliga relegation zone. Rashica has plundered seven goals and three assists in just 14 starts this season and, without him, they would already have one foot in the second tier.

With Kreis Zeitung reporting that the former Vitesse Arnhem star is valued at £33 million, however, Rashica still would have represented a sizeable risk for a club who also need a striker, a goalkeeper and arguably a centre-half too.

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen with Yuya Osako of SV Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and SV Werder Bremen...

