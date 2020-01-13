Darren Bent comments on 'unnoticed' Liverpool man in training

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson played alongside Darren Bent during their time at Sunderland.

TalkSport pundit Darren Bent has shared that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson had to get 'pulled out of training' during their Sunderland days because he was working so hard that he nearly gave himself a heart attack.

Former striker, Bent, played alongside Henderson during their time at the Stadium of Light and stated that the Liverpool captain was the only player he saw during his career who had to be pulled out because his heart rate was 'too high'.

Henderson has epitomised what Liverpool have been about under Jurgen Klopp as he is months away from helping the club lift the Premier League title.

Speaking to GamdeDay Verdict on TalkSport (11/01/20 at 8:10 pm), Bent shared what Henderson was like in training and how he's never seen anyone being told to rest because of his heart rate.

"He has helped Liverpool lift the Champions League," Bent told TalkSport. "And he is going to captain them to win the Premier League. He is the type of person who works hard, puts all the tackles in and it's like unnoticed.

"He is the only guy I have trained with and played with that got pulled out of training because their heart rate was too high. All the years I have trained and played, he was the only player where the manager had to pull him out of training because the manager was like 'Listen, you red zone stats are way too high, you are going to have a heart attack if you carry on'"

2019 was the year that Henderson wrote his name into Liverpool's history books because he helped the Reds win three trophies, including the Champions League.

When Henderson initially moved to Anfield from Sunderland, he struggled to prove his worth as life started slowly for the now Liverpool great.

That wait has been worthwhile for him and it can get even better if he can help guide the club to their first English crown in three decades at the end of the season.