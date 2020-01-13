‘Couldn't get a game at Leeds’: Some Aston Villa fans react to speculation

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah is back at Arsenal after being recalled from his loan spell at Leeds United in the Championship.

The 20-year-old striker joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from the Gunners in the summer of 2019.

The youngster was able to play just 500 minutes in the Championship for the Whites this season, scoring three goals in the process, and scored two goals in two EFL Cup ties, according to WhoScored.

According to The Bristol Post, Villa are among the clubs interested in signing Nketiah on loan from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Villans need to sign a striker this month due to the season-ending injury to Wesley.

Dean Smith’s side need a proven goalscorer, while Nketiah is only 20 years of age and could not get into the Leeds team ahead of Patrick Bamford.

Below are some of the best comments:

I'd take Benteke back in a heartbeat, if it meant we were also bringing in another quality striker also.



Piatek is a pipe dream I feel at this moment.



Nketiah could be quality but we need proven #PremierLeague exp.



Who do we bring in #AVFC #AstonVilla fans? — Talk Of The Trinity (@TalkTrinity) January 10, 2020

Sorry we have Davis who can doa better job than him!! — Ras Don (@archuzz3000) January 10, 2020

Uh no thanks.... — Daniel Irvine©️ (@danirvine7) January 10, 2020

Bristol City are favourites to sign Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah but Aston Villa and Norwich are interested [Bristol Live]



Not the goalscorer we need and was recalled from Leeds because he couldn’t get past Patrick Bamford.



I’d much rather give Keinan Davis the game time #avfc pic.twitter.com/wXzCfgeTqR — Total Villa (@Total_Villa) January 10, 2020

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Arsenal’s highly-rated young striker Eddie Nketiah on loan. [The Bristol Post]



We need two strikers this window so I'd take Nketiah on loan as long as we get another, more-experienced striker as well. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/EvWdJCxxUD — VillaTilliDie (@VillaTil1Die) January 10, 2020

Definitely no. Couldn't get a game at Leeds. — Trevor Adams (@TJAdams1976) January 11, 2020

Not good enough to be the main striker — Daniel Willars(@daniel_willars) January 11, 2020

Not good enough — Rob nurser (@RobNurser) January 11, 2020

No be pointless — matthew hemus (@matthemus13) January 11, 2020

No, we need a top quality proven striker that’s actually been playing and is on form for his current team.



We have been linked with so many has beens or potential when we are in desperate need of proven quality.



I appreciate it’s difficult but we have little choice.#avfc #utv — Villain (@Villain1982) January 11, 2020

Not on your life. Scored 3 in the championship and ended up warming the bench at Leeds. Nowhere near premier league quality. Really poor signing if it happens. Davis is better. — Total Villan (@totalvillan) January 11, 2020