‘Couldn't get a game at Leeds’: Some Aston Villa fans react to speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah is back at Arsenal after being recalled from his loan spell at Leeds United in the Championship.

The 20-year-old striker joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from the Gunners in the summer of 2019.

The youngster was able to play just 500 minutes in the Championship for the Whites this season, scoring three goals in the process, and scored two goals in two EFL Cup ties, according to WhoScored.

 

According to The Bristol Post, Villa are among the clubs interested in signing Nketiah on loan from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Villans need to sign a striker this month due to the season-ending injury to Wesley.

Dean Smith’s side need a proven goalscorer, while Nketiah is only 20 years of age and could not get into the Leeds team ahead of Patrick Bamford.

Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Nketiah.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

