Celtic and QPR reportedly scouted the same player at the weekend

Celtic and Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in Lawrence Shankland.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic head of recruitment Nick Hammond watched Lawrence Shankland in action at the weekend, and so did Queens Park Rangers, as reported by The Daily Record.

Shankland scored a hat-trick for Dundee United in their 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle away from home in the Scottish Championship on Saturday.

The 24-year-old striker found the target in the 38th, 60th and 56th minute, as United reinforced their position at the top of the league table.

The Scotland international has now scored 22 goals and has provided three assists in the league this season, as reported on BBC Sport.

The Scottish Sun has claimed that Celtic head of recruitment Hammond watched Shankland in action on Saturday.

The Daily Record has claimed that QPR - who are managed by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton - in the Championship in England scouted the striker at the weekend and are planning to make a bid in the summer of 2020.

January transfer unlikely

While Celtic could do with a striker like Shankland who is in form and is 24 years of age for the second half of the season, with United aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Scottish Premiership, it is hard to see them sell their star player in the January transfer window.