'Buy-back please; Baller': Some fans react to reports their player is expected to join Leeds

Fans arrive at the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
The Manchester City winger Ian Poveda is reportedly bound for Leeds United.

Some Manchester City fans are urging their side to insert a buy-back clause into any deal taking Ian Poveda to Leeds United.

Leeds Live reported on Friday that Poveda is expected to arrive at Elland Road this month as Jack Clarke's replacement.

 

And the website adds that the teenager should join the Whites on a permanent deal - if not now then in the summer after an initial loan spell - and become part of Marcelo Bielsa's first-team squad.

Poveda made his one and only Manchester City appearance against Burton Albion last season, but he was part of the Blues squad which travelled to Atalanta in the Champions League earlier this campaign and has his fair share of admirers at the Etihad Stadium.

Ian Poveda-Ocampo of Manchester City warms up prior to the Pre-Season friendly match between Kitchee and Manchester City at the Hong Kong Stadium on July 24, 2019 in Hong Kong.

This is how some of those are reacting to the rumour on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to Leeds Live, Poveda is one of three signings being pursued by the Whites in the January transfer window.

The Southampton striker Che Adams has been identified Leeds' prime target, while the Chievo goalkeeper Elia Caprile was 'understood to be' undergoing a medical with at Thorp Arch this weekend.

Manchester City fans - what can Leeds expect from Poveda?

