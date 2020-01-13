‘Bit overrated’, ‘Feeding off scraps’: Some fans react to Liverpool loanee’s debut

Rhian Brewster, on loan at Swansea City from Liverpool, played against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Liverpool and Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Rhian Brewster against Cardiff City at the weekend.

Brewster joined Championship club Swansea on loan from Premier League outfit Liverpool in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old striker was in action for Swansea in their Championship game against Cardiff away from home at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

The teenager started the south Wales derby and played for the entire 90 minutes, as it ended in a goalless draw.

It was Brewster’s debut for Swansea following his loan move from Liverpool, and it was not a memorable one.

The England Under-21 international was booked after just 11 minutes for a foul on Lee Tomlin and struggled to cope with the physicality of the Cardiff defensive line, but he worked hard and always tried.

According to WhoScored, the teenage striker took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 42.1%, won seven headers, and took 34 touches.

Liverpool and Swansea fans have given their take on the performance of Brewster against Cardiff, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Proud to make my @SwansOfficial debut. Disappointed not to get the win for the fans today. Big thanks for the support #JackArmy #YJB pic.twitter.com/jXgp9mEvac — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) January 12, 2020

No supply to him all game, when he got the ball he did the simple things good but had no real chances bar 1 shot dragged wide. Needs time to get match sharpness imo. — Dave (@GiniWijnaldum_) January 12, 2020

Ah I think he’s a bit overrated tbf — Charlie (@_LFCharlie) January 12, 2020

Brewster poor on Swansea debut. First game and he needs games but way off the pace today. — Darren Dickinson (@parchpea) January 12, 2020

Booked after 11 mins. That was his highlight — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownkop) January 12, 2020

Isolated, all Swansea did play well were lucky to get point. — Michal LFC (@mikeal77) January 12, 2020

You were great man, feeding off scraps but put a huge shift in. — Daniel John (@Daniel_John08) January 12, 2020

Never a easy way to make your debut! A weeks training will do you good before the Wigan home game! — chris porch #backtojack (@Bristol_jack79) January 12, 2020

Worked tirelessly all game. Didn't get the service today. It will come. #yjb — Sean Gillings (@SeanGillings) January 12, 2020

Well done mate. Tough game for you to come in to. More to come — dave (@GucciGovea) January 12, 2020

"Great" performance. Not sure about that.. He did alot of thankless running and fed off scraps for 90mins.. which isn't a criticism of him.. but the word great needs pulling back in. I wonder if this league is too physical for him. — Kyle Robinson (@ItsthepumbzVFL) January 12, 2020