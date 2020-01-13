Quick links

‘Bit overrated’, ‘Feeding off scraps’: Some fans react to Liverpool loanee’s debut

Subhankar Mondal
Curtis Nelson of Cardiff City battles with Rhian Brewster of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on January...
Rhian Brewster, on loan at Swansea City from Liverpool, played against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

Liverpool and Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Rhian Brewster against Cardiff City at the weekend.

Brewster joined Championship club Swansea on loan from Premier League outfit Liverpool in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old striker was in action for Swansea in their Championship game against Cardiff away from home at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

The teenager started the south Wales derby and played for the entire 90 minutes, as it ended in a goalless draw.

 

It was Brewster’s debut for Swansea following his loan move from Liverpool, and it was not a memorable one.

The England Under-21 international was booked after just 11 minutes for a foul on Lee Tomlin and struggled to cope with the physicality of the Cardiff defensive line, but he worked hard and always tried.

According to WhoScored, the teenage striker took two shots which were not on target, had a pass accuracy of 42.1%, won seven headers, and took 34 touches.

Liverpool and Swansea fans have given their take on the performance of Brewster against Cardiff, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

