Birmingham have two bids rejected for £2.5m player who could join Charlton

Birmingham City and Charlton Atheltic are both in pursuit of a Peterborough United player, according to the League One side's owner.

The Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony claims to have turned down two offers from Birmingham City for the Charlton Athletic target Marcus Maddison.

MacAnthony previously confirmed that Posh have accepted an approach from Charlton, after denying two unnamed Championship clubs permission to speak to the winger.

 

But after one Twitter user suggested that Blackburn Rovers might be one of the mystery bidders, the Irishman chose to disclose Birmingham's identity.

MacAnthony replied:

And he added afterwards:

Maddison has buy-out clause - reported to be set at £2.5 million - inserted into his contract.

But with that deal due to expire in the summer transfer window, at which point the 25-year-old will become a free agent, that would be a substantial amount for either Charlton or Birmingham to pay.

Nevertheless, MacAnthony later insisted that whatever the figure, it has indeed been matched.

Earlier this month, MacAnthony admitted that he is planning for life without Maddison at Peterborough.

Middlesbrough and Derby County have also been linked with moves for the player, who has scored or made 128 goals in 212 games in England's third tier.

Peterborough United's Marcus Maddison celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road on November...

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

