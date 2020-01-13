‘Atrocious’, ‘Diabolical’: Some Aston Villa fans are hammering one player

Dean Smith’s Aston Villa lost against Manchester City on Sunday.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Chelsea-owned midfielder Danny Drinkwater against Manchester City.

Drinkwater, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Burnley from Chelsea and joined Villa on loan in the January transfer window until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, started the Premier League game against defending champions City at Villa Park on Sunday.

The 28-year-old midfielder started the match and played for 79 minutes, as Pep Guardiola’s side hammered the home team.

The England international should have done better for City’s opening goal and was at fault for the second.

According to WhoScored, Drinkwater had a pass accuracy of 88.2%, took 41 touches, and made two tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

The defeat to City means that Dean Smith’s side are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 21 points from 22 matches.

Villa fans were not impressed with the display produced by Drinkwater against City and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Finished as a player. — michael atkinson (@shefqi) January 12, 2020

Least now we know why Drinkwater wasnt playing for Burnley... #avfc — Leon CLL (@leon_cll) January 12, 2020

I'm not sure about Drinkwater, that felt more like Waterboarding out there today. #avfc — Foxy (@FoxyN77) January 12, 2020

What did fans expect? Drinkwater isn’t near match sharp and they throw him in vs one of the best midfields in Europe! Thrown under the bus. #AVFC — Luey Heaton (@HeatonHack) January 12, 2020

Whole team was awful today, trezeguet should've started as when he came on he actually offered something. Drinkwater was atrocious, wide CBs playing like championship players and having two championship level wing backs who offer absolutely nothing more than both being memes — Dylan (@AVFCDylan_) January 12, 2020

Shocking — WWIIILL Ross (@TheWillRoss) January 12, 2020

Rough really rough but he was a lamb to the slaughter today Deano got his 'x11 all wrong formation personal everything — Drew Walsh (@drewwalsh32) January 12, 2020