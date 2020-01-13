Quick links

Aston Villa

Championship

‘Atrocious’, ‘Diabolical’: Some Aston Villa fans are hammering one player

Subhankar Mondal
Danny Drinkwater of Aston Villa battles for the ball with Sergio Aguero of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on January...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dean Smith’s Aston Villa lost against Manchester City on Sunday.

Danny Drinkwater of Aston Villa shakes hands with Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa as he leaves the pitch during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa...

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Chelsea-owned midfielder Danny Drinkwater against Manchester City.

Drinkwater, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Burnley from Chelsea and joined Villa on loan in the January transfer window until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, started the Premier League game against defending champions City at Villa Park on Sunday.

The 28-year-old midfielder started the match and played for 79 minutes, as Pep Guardiola’s side hammered the home team.

 

The England international should have done better for City’s opening goal and was at fault for the second.

According to WhoScored, Drinkwater had a pass accuracy of 88.2%, took 41 touches, and made two tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

The defeat to City means that Dean Smith’s side are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 21 points from 22 matches.

Villa fans were not impressed with the display produced by Drinkwater against City and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Danny Drinkwater of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on January 12, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Danny Drinkwater of Aston Villa leaves the pitch at half-time during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on January 12, 2020 in Birmingham,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch