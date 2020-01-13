Arsenal fans left fuming at Liverpool decision from the weekend

Arsenal picked up a point against Crystal Palace on Saturday, whilst Liverpool recorded yet another win.

Arsenal fans are fuming on Twitter and questioned why Andy Robertson wasn't sent off for his seemingly dangerous tackle during Liverpool's narrow win at Tottenham from the weekend.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off by VAR for his tackle on Crystal Palace's Max Meyer and the Arsenal fans think that Liverpool defender, Robertson, should've been treated in the same manner for his tackle on Japhet Tanganga.

Arsenal fans were in agreement that Aubameyang deserved his marching orders, but they questioned why the same level of consistencies weren't shown during Liverpool's win.

VAR did check Robertson's tackle on Tanganga, who was handed his Premier League by Jose Mourinho, but the officials ruled that it wasn't a dangerous tackle and that the Liverpool man got the ball at first.

But that didn't please the Arsenal faithful who think that VAR has made yet another poor decision, as the system itself and certain rules have caused a big stir this season.

It must be noted that Aubameyang was, at first, shown a yellow card for his tackle on Meyer before it was overturned by those in the VAR truck.

In the end, Liverpool did go on to secure all three points and continue their march at the top of the Premier League table, whilst Mikel Arteta guided his team to a point.

Here is a selection of the Arsenal fans reacting to the Robertson tackle from the weekend:

Pretty sure most Arsenal fans accept Aubameyang should have been sent off.



What’s grinding our gears is that so many similar incidents don’t get reviewed. Add Robertson’s to the list. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) January 11, 2020

New weekly game show brought to us by VAR......

Called "Guess who got away with it again"

This week we want you to guess who got the red card and who got away with it....



Answers below@FootballAssoc @premierleague pic.twitter.com/pNEM5FgNLu — Northbankhighbury (@4949ISay) January 11, 2020

Aubameyang's tackle warrantied a red yesterday. This also as did the one Robertson did yesterday. The inconsistency seems to only affect us in a negative manner. Fed up with it. It's not a level playing field. pic.twitter.com/nn8vuTwXWQ — AFC BAM AKB Arteta Knows Best (@ArsenalHomerton) January 12, 2020

Why is Aubameyang RED CARD but Robertson NOTHING? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pUI01gqXNT — Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) January 11, 2020

So Andy Robertson goes in high on tanganga’s leg and gets nowhere near the ball and gets no card. Aubameyang does the same thing and gets sent off. Fix your referees @premierleague — ⚡️ (@MatthewJ118) January 11, 2020

Robertson just did the same tackle as Aubameyang and it wasn’t even a foul #TOTLIV — (@aubameyanged14) January 11, 2020

Andy Robertson takes out the same sort of tackle as Aubameyang but of course VAR isn’t going to check that‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ I’ve had enough for today. — iannyabz (@iannyabz1) January 11, 2020

Who runs the VAR man? Am sick of this now, enough is enough!



How was Aubameyang Redcarded for the same tackle but Robertson never did? It has been scientifically and physically proved that these team is a LiVARpool! Hey the @FA, come outside! #TOTLIV

pic.twitter.com/BMLTgY2QMs — ™ ❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) January 11, 2020

Admitted earlier that Aubameyang deserved to be sent off. But there is just no consistency whatsoever, Robertson tackle not even reviewed — Bergkamp & Bergkamp (@Orangeiceman10) January 11, 2020