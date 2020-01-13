Quick links

Arsenal fans left fuming at Liverpool decision from the weekend

Amir Mir
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate with his team-mates Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and David Luiz after scoring goal during the...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal picked up a point against Crystal Palace on Saturday, whilst Liverpool recorded yet another win.

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur and Andy Robertson of Liverpool challenge each other for the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at...

Arsenal fans are fuming on Twitter and questioned why Andy Robertson wasn't sent off for his seemingly dangerous tackle during Liverpool's narrow win at Tottenham from the weekend.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off by VAR for his tackle on Crystal Palace's Max Meyer and the Arsenal fans think that Liverpool defender, Robertson, should've been treated in the same manner for his tackle on Japhet Tanganga.

 

Arsenal fans were in agreement that Aubameyang deserved his marching orders, but they questioned why the same level of consistencies weren't shown during Liverpool's win.

VAR did check Robertson's tackle on Tanganga, who was handed his Premier League by Jose Mourinho, but the officials ruled that it wasn't a dangerous tackle and that the Liverpool man got the ball at first.

But that didn't please the Arsenal faithful who think that VAR has made yet another poor decision, as the system itself and certain rules have caused a big stir this season.  

(L) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and (2ndL) Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal challenge Max Meyer of Crystal Palace of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at...

It must be noted that Aubameyang was, at first, shown a yellow card for his tackle on Meyer before it was overturned by those in the VAR truck.

In the end, Liverpool did go on to secure all three points and continue their march at the top of the Premier League table, whilst Mikel Arteta guided his team to a point. 

Here is a selection of the Arsenal fans reacting to the Robertson tackle from the weekend: 

