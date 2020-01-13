Animal Crossing New Horizons: Hori announces Tote Bag and more stylish goodies to pre-order

Animal Crossing New Horizons accessories by Hori have been announced and are available to pre-order.

Despite a recent Pokémon Direct having announced a remake of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon for March, Animal Crossing New Horizons firmly remains the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive of said month. And, while there's a lot of pre-order goodies you can reserve right now, there's also stylish Hori accessories diehard fans can purchase and own for when the game finally launches.

A lot of people are still hoping for the prospect of a Nintendo Direct taking place this January, meanwhile a dozen others are simply anticipating the release of Animal Crossing New Horizons after it was initially scheduled for 2019 but pushed back to 2020.

Nintendo has released a slew of screenshots to whet peoples' appetite for the upcoming exclusive, and already established fans of the series will probably be super interested in buying some neat and practical accessories made by Hori.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: How to pre-order Hori Tote Bag and other accessories

As an established video games accessories maker, Hori has announced a Tote Bag and more officially licensed accessories for Animal Crossing New Horizons.

These goodies are only available to pre-order from Amazon Japan as of writing, but fans can have them shipped internationally in order to attain.

Animal Crossing New Horizons already has a bunch of pre-order bonuses available, but these Nintendo Switch products from Hori are stylish additional accessories that mega-fans will no doubt be tempted to buy regardless of cost.

The accessories announced include the following:

Simply click the links to be taken to their corresponding pre-order page on Amazon Japan.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is scheduled to launch on March 20th for the Nintendo Switch only.