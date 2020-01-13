Andy Gray claims Aston Villa's Jack Grealish would walk into Tottenham and Liverpool's team

Would Aston Villa's Jack Grealish get into either Tottenham or Liverpool's starting XI?

Andy Gray has controversially claimed that Jack Grealish would walk into both Liverpool and Tottenham's midfield as he stated that he is a better player than the likes of Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum, Phil Foden and Mason Mount.

The former Villa striker was trying to emphasise the point as to how much of a 'special' player Grealish is and how he would make the likes of Spurs and Liverpool 'better' if he were to join them.

Liverpool are flying high in the Premier League and have been unstoppable, so there aren't many that would be able to get into their side, whilst Jose Mourinho's men have struggled all season.

Grealish, who has been outstanding for Villa this term, saw his boyhood club destroyed by Manchester City on Sunday, as Gray told Bein Sports about how he is capable of stepping up to a club in the Champions League places.

"I know he's a Villa fan, his family are all Villa fans, he loves the club and he loves being captain," Gray told Bein Sports. "But Jack's 24 now and I think there is a decision coming at the end of this season. And I hate to say it, but I don't think he'll be there in August.

"If I was a coach of any of the top-six, and I include Liverpool in this, he would make the team better. He is, in my opinion, better than any of Liverpool's midfield players. I think is better than Keita. I think he's better than Wijnaldum. I think he'd get into the City side. He's much better than Foden. I just think he's that good.

"When you give someone a football. You watch somebody on a football pitch. He has a football at his feet and in his control. Special players, they just stand out. He might make mistakes, Jack, and he's only 24. But the ball is part of his body. He moves with it beautifully. He has a goal in him. He creates for other players. He works hard.

"He'd walk into Spurs' side. At Chelsea, I know they talk about Mason Mount but I think right now he's better than Mason Mount. If he's getting sold this summer then I guarantee you that a host of the biggest clubs will be after him."

Villa are currently sitting in the drop zone and relegation to the Championship would be a disaster for the club. It would also mean that they would have to sell their prized asset.

Even in a struggling Villa side, Grealish is still creating the most chances from an English player and most chances from open play other than Kevin de Bruyne.

But the yet-to-be-capped England player is only getting better. And if Villa do have to part ways with their academy product then there will be a big price on his head.