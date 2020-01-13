Ancelotti names the Everton fringe player who's impressed him in training

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti brought in Michael Keane to his side's starting line-up for their match at the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti has told the Liverpool Echo that he has been impressed by Michael Keane in training recently.

Keane started over Yerry Mina for Everton at the weekend, and he helped Everton keep a clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees ran out 1-0 winners at Goodison Park on Saturday, with Keane putting in a solid display.

And Ancelotti said: “I made some changes [yesterday], but I saw the training and a player that played like Michael Keane that didn’t have a lot of opportunities the last games gave me total confidence to put him in.”

Ancelotti was under pressure to make changes to his Everton line-up, after the players badly let the side down against Liverpool in the league in their previous outing.

Everton did at least bounce back with a victory, to go some way to making up for that defeat.

The Toffees have actually been in solid form since Marco Silva left, and now have climbed up to 11th place in the Premier League table.

Keane has struggled for game time under Ancelotti, but his performance against Brighton will surely have given the Italian manager food for thought for the future.

Everton are next in action against West Ham United, when it will be interested to see if Keane has done enough to keep his place.