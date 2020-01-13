Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Ancelotti names the Everton fringe player who's impressed him in training

John Verrall
Carlo Ancelotti manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti brought in Michael Keane to his side's starting line-up for their match at the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach

Carlo Ancelotti has told the Liverpool Echo that he has been impressed by Michael Keane in training recently.

Keane started over Yerry Mina for Everton at the weekend, and he helped Everton keep a clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees ran out 1-0 winners at Goodison Park on Saturday, with Keane putting in a solid display.

And Ancelotti said: “I made some changes [yesterday], but I saw the training and a player that played like Michael Keane that didn’t have a lot of opportunities the last games gave me total confidence to put him in.”

 

Ancelotti was under pressure to make changes to his Everton line-up, after the players badly let the side down against Liverpool in the league in their previous outing.

Everton did at least bounce back with a victory, to go some way to making up for that defeat.

The Toffees have actually been in solid form since Marco Silva left, and now have climbed up to 11th place in the Premier League table.

Michael Keane of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on August 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Keane has struggled for game time under Ancelotti, but his performance against Brighton will surely have given the Italian manager food for thought for the future.

Everton are next in action against West Ham United, when it will be interested to see if Keane has done enough to keep his place.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch