Alisson raves about the Liverpool teammate who he thinks makes the whole team play

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (L) dives to make a save during the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final football match between Mexico's Monterrey and England's Liverpool at...
Roberto Firmino scored the winner as Liverpool beat Tottenham at the weekend.

Liverpool stopper Alisson has told the club’s official website that Roberto Firmino deserves credit for being the player who makes his side play.

Firmino may be the most infrequent scorer of Liverpool’s attacking trio, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t hugely valuable to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Brazilian’s ability to drop into space, and create chances for his teammates, as well as press from the front, is crucial to the Reds.

Firmino did manage to get on the scoresheet at the weekend, as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0.

 

And Alisson has hailed his compatriot, as he feels that he is one of the most integral players in the side.

“Bobby is one of the most important players in our team – and we have a lot,” Alisson said.

“I think everybody is important but Bobby not only scores when we need him, he makes the team play, he drops to play from behind.

“This is a good thing and it is something that he likes to do, he likes to help, and I’m really happy that he scored because a striker needs to score to stay confident and he is helping us with the goals.”

Roberto Firmino celebrates with Mo Salah after scoring the winning goal for Liverpool FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur...

Firmino’s goal against Spurs was expertly taken, as he created space with a fine touch, before finishing brilliantly on his left foot.

Liverpool were required to hold on a bit towards the end, but Spurs were unable to break them down, and Klopp’s men ended up claiming yet another three points.

Liverpool are still 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and are heavy favourites to lift the trophy in May.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

