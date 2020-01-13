‘£25m starting price’: Some Rangers fans react after hearing Steven Gerrard’s comments

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants Borna Barisic to stay at Ibrox.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to manager Steven Gerrard’s comments on the future of Borna Barisic.

Gerrard has told The Times that he wants Barisic to stay at Rangers beyond the January transfer window despite interest from AS Roma.

The Liverpool legend has also said that talks are underway with 27-year-old Croatia international left-back over a new contract.

Gerrard told The Times when asked about Roma’s interest in Barisic: “That’s true. There has been interest in Borna for a long time, even when his form wasn’t in a place where it is right now.

"Everyone respects you’re talking about the Croatian No 1 left back and they’re a team that has massive respect around the world.”

Gerrard added: “I’m in contact with and close enough to the agent, we’ve had dialogue over the last couple of weeks.

"We realise where he is with his contract and I’d say there is low-level talks in terms of trying to get him to extend because we’re pleased with the job he’s done so far.”

According to The Sunday Post, Italian giants Roma are interested in Barisic, and despite Gerrard’s comments, the Serie A outfit are determined to secure the services of the former Osijek star.

The report has claimed that Roma are ready to wait until the end of the January transfer window to sign Barisic, who cost Rangers £1.5 million when they signed him from Osijek in the summer of 2018.

According to WhoScored, Barisic has scored two goals in 15 Scottish Premiership matches for the Gers, and also played six times in the Europa League and thrice in the Scottish League Cup.

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Gerrard’s comments on Barisic and on speculation on the future of the left-back.

Below are some of the best comments:

If roma have 80 mill sitting go ahead . — phil clarke EBT (@bigfredref) January 10, 2020

Get him signed up and tell Roma where to go!!!!! — John Samson (@Samsonavich) January 11, 2020

We need to keep him !! — Caroline Cameron (@Carolin29683669) January 11, 2020

Don't forget a sell-on clause when he does eventually go for heavens sake.... — Geo4278 (@glove904) January 11, 2020

He’s definitely not for sale. It’s took us seasons to get an effective left back. Beat it Roma. — Tom Tom Arthur (@8teen72) January 11, 2020

Get him signed for life — Andrew Colquhoun (@Andyycolquhoun) January 10, 2020

The best left back we've for 10 years. Up there with Numan and Papac — Kamaradona (@FredMorelos1) January 11, 2020

25m starting price — Luceo (@1MAJAMA) January 10, 2020

Even when folk were slating him wanting him out.a said stick by him he's a cracking player just cos he had injury problem he wasn't performing at his best. but if we were to lose him be a massive blow. — Gary Caw (@garycawnew) January 11, 2020

Hi @ASRomaEN I know we’re friends but please don’t upset me xx — Mharišić (@mmck90) January 10, 2020

Please lets keep this key player in our revile. A master at the back. — Rodger McDougall (@McdougallRodger) January 11, 2020

Get him signed up NOW. — Ian Milne (@IanMiln00681806) January 11, 2020

That's the place we are in right now...serious interest in a number of our players. That's the price that has to be paid for the improvement SG has brought to the entire football club. Might be difficult to keep players after a couple of years but it will be for big money. — I'm Brian and so's my wife (@8Hay) January 10, 2020

Stand by it. Its a stepdown if he goes to them regardless of the opposition he plays. — seanHamilton (@HamiltonM8) January 10, 2020