Rangers

Scottish Premiership

‘£25m starting price’: Some Rangers fans react after hearing Steven Gerrard’s comments

Subhankar Mondal
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard and Celtic Manager Neil Lennon shake hands during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants Borna Barisic to stay at Ibrox.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates victory during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to manager Steven Gerrard’s comments on the future of Borna Barisic.

Gerrard has told The Times that he wants Barisic to stay at Rangers beyond the January transfer window despite interest from AS Roma.

The Liverpool legend has also said that talks are underway with 27-year-old Croatia international left-back over a new contract.

 

Gerrard told The Times when asked about Roma’s interest in Barisic: “That’s true. There has been interest in Borna for a long time, even when his form wasn’t in a place where it is right now.

"Everyone respects you’re talking about the Croatian No 1 left back and they’re a team that has massive respect around the world.”

Gerrard added: “I’m in contact with and close enough to the agent, we’ve had dialogue over the last couple of weeks.

"We realise where he is with his contract and I’d say there is low-level talks in terms of trying to get him to extend because we’re pleased with the job he’s done so far.”

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC reacts following defeat in the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to The Sunday Post, Italian giants Roma are interested in Barisic, and despite Gerrard’s comments, the Serie A outfit are determined to secure the services of the former Osijek star.

The report has claimed that Roma are ready to wait until the end of the January transfer window to sign Barisic, who cost Rangers £1.5 million when they signed him from Osijek in the summer of 2018.

According to WhoScored, Barisic has scored two goals in 15 Scottish Premiership matches for the Gers, and also played six times in the Europa League and thrice in the Scottish League Cup.

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Gerrard’s comments on Barisic and on speculation on the future of the left-back.

Below are some of the best comments:

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and Rangers FC at Stade de Suisse, Wankdorf on October 3, 2019 in Bern,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

