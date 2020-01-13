'£100m, please no': Some fans react after hearing Newcastle & West Ham want their player

Newcastle United and West Ham United are both interested in signing Watford centre-back Christian Kabasele, according to the latest reports.

Watford fans have suggested that they really don’t want the likes of Newcastle United or West Ham United taking Christian Kabasele off them this month.

Newcastle and West Ham are both said to be interested in the Watford centre-back by Le 10 Sport, as his contract expires in 18 months.

Watford are eager to offer him a new deal, but West Ham and Newcastle are said to be keen to snap up the centre-back in a cut price transfer.

And Watford fans seem worried that their side’s star defender could be heading elsewhere.

100M and we can consider — Quina (@DomingosDelight) January 11, 2020

He loves it at Watford why would he want to go to any of those clubs — ian the hornet (@ianwooding2) January 11, 2020

Leave our Kaba alone :( — H (@DeulofeuSZN) January 11, 2020

They can be interested all they want the Watford wall that is @chriskabasele27 is going no where — Danny Seabrook (@Danny_Seabrook) January 11, 2020

— Fredrik Gustavsson (@fredrik_viking) January 11, 2020

Pls no — JoãoPedroSZN #WWM (@Anonymous6733) January 11, 2020

Newcastle and West Ham is a step down for a start — simon H48 (@simonh41) January 12, 2020

Why would anyone want our defenders? Why would anyone want to go to West Ham? — Philip Patston (@philip_patston) January 12, 2020

Despite the fears around Vicarage Road, Newcastle seem unlikely suitors for Kabasele.

Newcastle are well stocked at centre-back, with a huge number of options in the position.

West Ham, on the other hand, could be a more likely destination for Kabasele.

The Hammers have the likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena who can play at centre-back, but Moyes may be keen on improving his side’s defence over the coming weeks.