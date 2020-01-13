Quick links

'£100m, please no': Some fans react after hearing Newcastle & West Ham want their player

John Verrall
Christian Kabasele of Watford leaves the pitch after being sent off during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vicarage Road on January 01, 2020 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United and West Ham United are both interested in signing Watford centre-back Christian Kabasele, according to the latest reports.

Christian Kabasele of Watford looks dejected during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Watford fans have suggested that they really don’t want the likes of Newcastle United or West Ham United taking Christian Kabasele off them this month.

Newcastle and West Ham are both said to be interested in the Watford centre-back by Le 10 Sport, as his contract expires in 18 months.

 

Watford are eager to offer him a new deal, but West Ham and Newcastle are said to be keen to snap up the centre-back in a cut price transfer.

And Watford fans seem worried that their side’s star defender could be heading elsewhere.

Despite the fears around Vicarage Road, Newcastle seem unlikely suitors for Kabasele.

Newcastle are well stocked at centre-back, with a huge number of options in the position.

West Ham, on the other hand, could be a more likely destination for Kabasele.

The Hammers have the likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena who can play at centre-back, but Moyes may be keen on improving his side’s defence over the coming weeks.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

