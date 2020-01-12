Quick links

‘Would be ideal’: Some fans backing Tottenham Hotspur’s reported interest in PL rival

Danny Ings of Southampton puts his shirt back on following his goal celebration during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on...
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Danny Ings of Southampton.

Danny Ings of Southampton and Stuart Armstrong of Southampton celebrate at full time of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Southampton striker Danny Ings.

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham are interested in signing Ings from Premier League rivals Southampton in the January transfer window.

Spurs are looking for a new striker due to the injury suffered by Harry Kane and have the former Liverpool player on their radar, accoridg to the report.

Ings struggled with injury and fitness issues during his time at Liverpool, but the 27-year-old striker has been superb for the Saints so far this season.

 

So far this campaign, the England international has scored 14 goals and provided one assist in 22 Premier League appearances for Southampton, according to WhoScored.

The former Burnley striker also scored the winner for the Saints against Leicester City away from home at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Ings.

Below are some of the best comments:

Danny Ings of Southampton acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Leicester,...

Danny Ings of Southampton looks on during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

