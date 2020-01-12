‘Would be ideal’: Some fans backing Tottenham Hotspur’s reported interest in PL rival

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Danny Ings of Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Southampton striker Danny Ings.

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham are interested in signing Ings from Premier League rivals Southampton in the January transfer window.

Spurs are looking for a new striker due to the injury suffered by Harry Kane and have the former Liverpool player on their radar, accoridg to the report.

Ings struggled with injury and fitness issues during his time at Liverpool, but the 27-year-old striker has been superb for the Saints so far this season.

So far this campaign, the England international has scored 14 goals and provided one assist in 22 Premier League appearances for Southampton, according to WhoScored.

The former Burnley striker also scored the winner for the Saints against Leicester City away from home at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Below are some of the best comments:

Would take him over that other dude from Milan — Tottenham Boxing (@TottenhamBoxing) January 11, 2020

will be good signing — leo (@germain94112973) January 11, 2020

Ings would be ideal, proven Premier League experience — Dan (@DanPenfold91) January 11, 2020

Would be a good signing — Paul C (@YidsOfTheLane) January 11, 2020

We should be going for Ings or Giroud. I hope im wrong #COYS #THFC — Rob Wells (@wellzeee87) January 11, 2020

Danny Ings think he is the man Tottenham need can he be got tho #THFC #COYS — Kyle Sturgeon (@NI7sto1980) January 11, 2020

Well done Southampton though atm, beating Leicester away, as i type this, not many teams done that recently, Ings a proven goalscorer, we need that confidence #COYS #THFC — PaulElf (@PaulElf1) January 11, 2020

Danny Ings taking points off Leicester too — Connor (@THFCConnor) January 11, 2020

Ings terrorising Leicester — TheManHasNoName (@THFC_Mackaveli) January 11, 2020

Would love Ings @SpursOfficial.

Proven premier league scorer, works hard. Just what we need in my opinion. #COYS — DC (@DC_THFC) January 11, 2020