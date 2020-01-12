Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk claims Champions League final loss still hurts Tottenham after yesterday's defeat

Virgil van Dijk produced a strong display as Liverpool recorded all three points against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk has stated that the Champions League final 'must hurt still' for Tottenham after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds defender, who produced a strong display yesterday, shared that Spurs made it 'difficult' for his side in the second half, as they pressed the Premier League leaders a lot more after going a goal down during the first period.

In the end, it was Roberto Firmino's strike which was the difference on the day, but Tottenham would be well aware that they should have put a number of good chances away after the restart.

Nonetheless, speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (11/01/2020 at 7:35 pm), Van Dijk shared what it was like playing against Spurs as he seemingly taunted them by saying that the Champions League final defeat from last June still hurts.

"We want to analyse this game and do much better in the second half," Van Dijk told Sky Sports. "Three points are massive, especially here.

"We played Spurs [that's why it was a massive three points]. They are a good side and a fantastic side. The Champions League final must hurt still I think and they want to bounce back. Any chance they have and they will try to beat us.

"I think, especially in the second half, they were pressing us and made it very difficult for us and we should have done better. Three points are massive and I am very happy with that."

It was yet another three points and another clean sheet in the locker for Liverpool, who are not far away from confirming that they are champions of England.

Whilst Jose Mourinho will be disappointed that his team didn't punish Liverpool, his side have just come up against the best team in the world.

It is another dent for Mourinho in his quest to help Spurs finish in the Champions League places but given the indifferent performances by those teams outside of the top two/three this season, anything can happen yet.