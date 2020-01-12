Quick links

Premier League

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur player says he is ‘so proud’

Subhankar Mondal
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur lost against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Toby Alderweireld has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s defeat to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute, as the Reds enhanced their chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

 

Alderweireld has admitted on Twitter that it was a disappointing result for Spurs, but the 30-year-old Belgium international is delighted to have been the captain of the team.

 

Top-four challenge

Winning against Liverpool even at home was going to be tough, and the defeat for Spurs is not really a surprise.

While the performance of Mourinho’s team in the first half was very defensive and left much to be desired, the players did step up in the second period.

Spurs are still very much in the race for a top-four finish in the league table this season, but the North London outfit need to put together a run of positive results now.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch