Tottenham Hotspur player says he is ‘so proud’

Tottenham Hotspur lost against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Toby Alderweireld has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s defeat to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute, as the Reds enhanced their chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

Alderweireld has admitted on Twitter that it was a disappointing result for Spurs, but the 30-year-old Belgium international is delighted to have been the captain of the team.

A disappointing result but I am so proud to have captained this club for the first time. We will fight to turn this around #COYS pic.twitter.com/SyxOk8wFUR — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 12, 2020

Top-four challenge

Winning against Liverpool even at home was going to be tough, and the defeat for Spurs is not really a surprise.

While the performance of Mourinho’s team in the first half was very defensive and left much to be desired, the players did step up in the second period.

Spurs are still very much in the race for a top-four finish in the league table this season, but the North London outfit need to put together a run of positive results now.