Tony Cascarino compares 'hungry' Tottenham player to Midlands & Old Trafford legend

Japhet Tanganga enjoyed a strong Premier League debut for Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Tony Cascarino has compared Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga to Aston Villa and Manchester United legend Paul McGrath following his debut performance on Saturday.

The TalkSport pundit claimed that the performance by the Spurs centre-back reminded him of his former Republic of Ireland teammate, who has the nickname of 'God' given to him by the Villa supporters.

Despite playing against the best team in the world and the Premier League leaders, Tanganga held his own on his debut and was one of the positive lights from Tottenham's defeat.

Nonetheless, Cascarino shared that he was impressed with the 'hungry' Tanganga as he paid him a high compliment by comparing him to such a footballing legend.

"Paul McGrath, he [Tanganga] reminded me of the way he played," Cascarino told TalkSport. "He runs with pace and you can tell he sees things quickly, he gets there. He made a couple of last-ditch challenges.

"He was hungry to get in front of the ball and yes it was his debut and adrenaline takes you a long way but he was one of the bright lights."

Given that Tanganga's contract at Spurs is due to expire at the end of the season, the Spurs faithful will be hopeful that they don't lose such a prized-asset.

Tanganga was picked ahead of Jan Vertonghen by his manager, Jose Mourinho, and he will be hoping that the highly-rated youngster can now cement his place in the starting XI.

Spurs have struggled in the middle of the park, at centre-back and at full-back this term. But if someone like Tanganga can provide some light at the end of the tunnel then it'll provide those associated with the club with belief that they can rise once again under their new coach.