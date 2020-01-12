Subway Meatless Meatball Marinara review - taste, calories and your reaction!

Subway's Meatball Marinara is one of the chains most popular sub but will the vegan version tick all of the same boxes?

The year is 2020 and the food and drink industry has turned into a battle of who can compose the best vegan-friendly menu.

Every day new products and recipes are added to restaurants, take-away chains and high street diners from Papa Johns' vegan pizza to Greggs' vegan steak bake.

Subway have found themselves turning their classic Meatball Marinara sub into a meat-free sandwich, but is it any good?

APPEARANCE: In terms of appearance, this vegan Sub could easily pass as its meaty brother.

A beige log of bread with red sauce splattering out the sides and meatless-meatball heads poking out of it's stomach like a row of perfectly symmetrical submarine windows. It's as appetising as a Subway can get and would take a skilled sandwich expert to spot any differences.

TASTE: Considering the 'fancy' alternative to eating a Subway from it's own white and green wrapper is to pop it onto a plastic mesh tray that looks likes a mini washing basket... appearance isn't exactly an important aspect for this type of meal.

It's all about taste, and the Meatless Meatball Marinara fails miserably.

There's something just not quite right about the make-up of the entire sub. The sauce lacks it's normal rich tomato punch and the accompanying vegan cheese fails to add the right level of tang.

The meatball itself is a satisfying alternative, living up to taste expectations and only lacking in its overly firm texture. However, as a combined product, it just doesn't work as well as the original Meatball Melt.

Not all meals are easily exchanged for a vegan-friendly alternative and this is one of them.

Subway Meatless Meatball Marinara - calories (6-inch sub)

Energy (kcal): 498

Fat: 17.4 g

Carbohydrates: 54.1 g

Of which sugars: 10.3 g

Fibre: 12.8 g

Protein: 26 g

Salt: 2.4

In terms of calories, there's very little to separate the meat-free version from the original. In fact, the difference is as little as three calories.

However, health isn't all about calories and the Meatless Marinara is a better choice for those looking to add some decent nutrition to their lunch.

The brand new sub packs 26 grams of protein in just 6 inches and is lower in fat in comparison to the Meatball Melt. Boasting 12.6 grams of fibre, too, there are more nutritional calories in the vegan sub.

Subway Meatless Meatball Marinara on Twitter - 5/5

Although HITC thinks the Meatless Marinara tastes likes a**, Twitter appears to disagree.

The product is receiving rave reviews on social media, with many saying that there is nothing to tell between the two Meatball subs. Perhaps these people are idiots, though.

Nicole Foster tweeted: "Vegan meatless meatball marinara from Subway is INSANE. Not even vegan but wow 10/10 recommend to anyone especially when drunk."

And those who weren't drunk when giving their food critique also agree:

vegan steak bake: 10/10

meatless meatball marinara subway: 9/10

vegan kfc burger: 8.5/10 — Jake Curran-Pipe (@JakeCP) January 9, 2020

Next on my vegan food trial - meatless meatball marinara subway and it was AMAZING but get salt and pepper on it — Auburn Rose (@coldwcrld) January 5, 2020

can confirm that the subway meatless meatball marinara is peng — callum (@cllmwrd) January 9, 2020

Perhaps the only way to come up with a fair review is to try the Sub yourself. Let us know your review in the comments!