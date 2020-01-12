Quick links

Southampton fans react to Leeds-linked Che Adams performance on Saturday

Southampton's English midfielder Che Adams (R) heads the ball during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton
Southampton striker Che Adams has been touted to make a move to Leeds United.

Che Adams of Southampton warms up prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Southampton fans on Twitter have warned their club not to sell Che Adams after the Leeds-linked player put in a strong performance on Saturday.

Leeds have been touted to make a move for the hitman, but yesterday he showed a glimpse of what he is all about.

 

Southampton recorded a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, with Adams coming off the bench and providing a brilliant assist for Danny Ings' winner. 

The Yorkshire Evening Post recently claimed that Leeds are keen to sign the Saints player, who has struggled since his summer move from Birmingham City.

Whilst Leeds are keen to add him to their ranks, Southampton fans were raving about his display from the bench against the Foxes.

A painting of Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United on an electric box ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11

Southampton's official Twitter account noted Adams' contribution from the bench, with their fans praising him and with it making it clear that he must stay this month.

The South Coast club do have the red-hot and in-form Ings in their ranks, so Adams isn't exactly a key player for them, at this moment in time.

But given that he has struggled, there are some Saints fans who think his assist could help him kick start his career at St Mary's.

Here is a selection of Southampton fans reacting to Adams' display from yesterday:

