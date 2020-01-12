Southampton fans react to Leeds-linked Che Adams performance on Saturday

Southampton striker Che Adams has been touted to make a move to Leeds United.

Southampton fans on Twitter have warned their club not to sell Che Adams after the Leeds-linked player put in a strong performance on Saturday.

Leeds have been touted to make a move for the hitman, but yesterday he showed a glimpse of what he is all about.

Southampton recorded a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, with Adams coming off the bench and providing a brilliant assist for Danny Ings' winner.

The Yorkshire Evening Post recently claimed that Leeds are keen to sign the Saints player, who has struggled since his summer move from Birmingham City.

Whilst Leeds are keen to add him to their ranks, Southampton fans were raving about his display from the bench against the Foxes.

Southampton's official Twitter account noted Adams' contribution from the bench, with their fans praising him and with it making it clear that he must stay this month.

The South Coast club do have the red-hot and in-form Ings in their ranks, so Adams isn't exactly a key player for them, at this moment in time.

But given that he has struggled, there are some Saints fans who think his assist could help him kick start his career at St Mary's.

Here is a selection of Southampton fans reacting to Adams' display from yesterday:

Don't let him leave at all. #CheToStay — Jay (@ffsJxy) January 11, 2020

Don’t you even dare think about letting him go #CheStays #SaintsFC — ?￰ﾟﾇﾹ (@Bxdnarek) January 11, 2020

Keep him no matter what! — Kieran Smith (@kierannkater98) January 11, 2020

Great bit of skill, great pass. Doesn’t seem to be much of a goal scorer at this level but if he can play Long’s role next to Danny long term then that’s good enough for anyone — StuSZN ?￳ﾠﾁﾧ?￳ﾠﾁﾥ?￳ﾠﾁﾧ? (@TheTrueFraudie) January 12, 2020

I beg you not to let him go — Cameron Farr (@_cfarr_) January 11, 2020

That really was a quality assist, no margin for error at all. — philip duffy (@philipduffman) January 11, 2020

Maybe that's the play we will look back on and say that is the moment he came out of his shell. Hoping — Josh Seguin (@JoshSeguin24) January 11, 2020

@legitSimon Quality assist from Adams. — Greg Small (@GregSmallPT) January 11, 2020

Don’t sell him to any championship club, but loan him to us please — Josh (@JubilantjudeS) January 11, 2020