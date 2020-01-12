Some Spurs fans react to youngster's performance v Liverpool, criticise Pochettino's decision

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur couldn't stop the Liverpool train from moving on, as they lost 1-0 to the Reds on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho's side were looking to land the scalp of handing Liverpool their first league defeat of the season, but they couldn't land a killer blow without Harry Kane.

Mourinho made a bold call by giving 20-year-old defender Japhet Tanganga his first Premier League start, and he fared well against arguably the Premier League's best attack.

He made a superb goal-line clearance to deny Roberto Firmino early on, but he couldn't stop the Brazilian firing home inside the area from Mohamed Salah's lay-off.

Spurs couldn't find the equaliser, as Son Heung-min uncharacteristically fired over when played in on goal, and Giovani Lo Celso somehow fired across goal when picked out by Serge Aurier.

Tottenham's disappointing form continues, and Liverpool are just rampant at the top of the league, so much of the focus was on defender Tanganga.

The rookie has caught Mourinho's eye in training, and having been with Spurs since the age of 10, it was a huge night for the promising centre back.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Tanganga, suggesting that he was 'amazing' and 'brilliant' having kept Salah and Sadio Mane quiet, believing he could be the new Ledley King.

Others were criticising former boss Mauricio Pochettino, questioning just why he didn't use Tanganga more even after seeing him impress in pre-season, suggesting that they would have barely seen him if Pochettino was still in charge.

Loved what I saw in Tanganga, kid looks like a baller hoping he gets more game time. It’s a good season to do so tbf. Also loved that Jose double subbed ‘LoCoco’ on as a pair. #THFC #TOTLIV — Bobby (@spurs_bobby) January 11, 2020

Tanganga was mustard, pockets for days — James (@J_TaylorTHFC) January 11, 2020

Tanganga is next Ledley King — Capt (@EsaTHFC) January 11, 2020

Kinda mad that Japhet Tanganga pocketed the top two African players in the world right now, on his premier league debut. — Marcus (@19thfc) January 11, 2020

I thought Tanganga did really well. He’s got a lot to like he’s quick decent on the ball and seems a good lad. Glad Jose gave him a chance #thfc — Moaning Spurs (@TheProLounge) January 11, 2020

Special mention to Tanganga with a brilliant performance in his PL debut. Bright future for Spurs and was one of the stand out performers today #COYS #THFC — Matty Ramsay (@MattyRamsay) January 11, 2020

Tanganga is amazing — Joe (@JblincoTHFC) January 11, 2020

bloody good debut by Tanganga Did a good marking job on mane. Something to build on #THFC — Graham Hooper (@CATRRUST) January 11, 2020

Tanganga was superb today! Thrown in and put on a great mature performance. Cool, calm and a future captain!! #THFC — DJ WiZ (@Benjaminwiz1) January 11, 2020

Everyone apart from Eriksen and Lamela did well. Tanganga great debut. Makes you wonder why Poch waited so long. #THFC — CS_1 (@CoachingCS1) January 11, 2020

Tanganga had a great game today. Under Poch we wouldn’t see him again to the last game of the season. — taz (@honksdog) January 11, 2020

BIG CALL : If Poch had started playing Tanganga from the beginning of the season he would still be in the job. I am convinced he is that good even at 20. — Sammy Franklin (@Samm349) January 11, 2020

Tanganga should have been playing all season — Glory Glory THFC (@lovespursh8poch) January 11, 2020

Tanganga was superb today should have been playing from the start of the season — DaveVerne (@DaveVerne) January 11, 2020