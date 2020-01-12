Quick links

Some Spurs fans react to youngster's performance v Liverpool, criticise Pochettino's decision

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur couldn't stop the Liverpool train from moving on, as they lost 1-0 to the Reds on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho's side were looking to land the scalp of handing Liverpool their first league defeat of the season, but they couldn't land a killer blow without Harry Kane.

Mourinho made a bold call by giving 20-year-old defender Japhet Tanganga his first Premier League start, and he fared well against arguably the Premier League's best attack.

 

He made a superb goal-line clearance to deny Roberto Firmino early on, but he couldn't stop the Brazilian firing home inside the area from Mohamed Salah's lay-off.

Spurs couldn't find the equaliser, as Son Heung-min uncharacteristically fired over when played in on goal, and Giovani Lo Celso somehow fired across goal when picked out by Serge Aurier.

Tottenham's disappointing form continues, and Liverpool are just rampant at the top of the league, so much of the focus was on defender Tanganga.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives instructions to Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at...

The rookie has caught Mourinho's eye in training, and having been with Spurs since the age of 10, it was a huge night for the promising centre back.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Tanganga, suggesting that he was 'amazing' and 'brilliant' having kept Salah and Sadio Mane quiet, believing he could be the new Ledley King.

Others were criticising former boss Mauricio Pochettino, questioning just why he didn't use Tanganga more even after seeing him impress in pre-season, suggesting that they would have barely seen him if Pochettino was still in charge.

