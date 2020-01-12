Some fans react as Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want two players from same club

Barcelona duo Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti are reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

With the January transfer window now open, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of players, and among them are Nelson Semedo and his Barcelona teammate Samuel Umtiti.

According to El Desmarque.com, Tottenham are interested in signing 26-year-old right-back Semedo from Spanish and European giants Barcelona in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish news outlet that the Portugal international’s agent has approved his possible move to Spurs this month.

According to WhoScored, the former Benfica defender has made 11 starts and five substitute appearances in La Liga for Barca so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

Another Barcelona player linked with a switch to Spurs in the January transfer window is Umtiti.

El Desmarque.com has claimed that Tottenham are among a number of clubs looking to land the 26-year-old central defender.

Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United are reported to be pushing hard to secure the services of the France international this month.

According to WhoScored, Umititi has made four starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga, and has played twice in the Champions League for Barca so far this campaign.

