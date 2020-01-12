Quick links

Barcelona

La Liga

Premier League

Some fans react as Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want two players from same club

Subhankar Mondal
Francisco Alarcon 'Isco' of Real Madrid takes on Nelson Semedo of Barcelona during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Barcelona duo Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti are reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - January 04: Nelson Semedo #2 of Barcelona challenged by Sergi Darder #10 of Espanyol and Didac #17 of Espanyol during the Espanyol V Barcelona, La Liga regular season...

With the January transfer window now open, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of players, and among them are Nelson Semedo and his Barcelona teammate Samuel Umtiti.

According to El Desmarque.com, Tottenham are interested in signing 26-year-old right-back Semedo from Spanish and European giants Barcelona in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish news outlet that the Portugal international’s agent has approved his possible move to Spurs this month.

According to WhoScored, the former Benfica defender has made 11 starts and five substitute appearances in La Liga for Barca so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

 

Another Barcelona player linked with a switch to Spurs in the January transfer window is Umtiti.

El Desmarque.com has claimed that Tottenham are among a number of clubs looking to land the 26-year-old central defender.

Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United are reported to be pushing hard to secure the services of the France international this month.

According to WhoScored, Umititi has made four starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga, and has played twice in the Champions League for Barca so far this campaign.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter from Tottenham fans on speculation regarding Semedo and Umtiti.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona in action during the Supercopa de Espana Semi-Final match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City on January 9, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Nelson Semedo speculation:

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Samuel Umtiti speculation

Jose Mourino the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch