Snooker: 2020 Masters prize money boosted by 25% - what’s the final pot?

The 2020 Masters looks set to be a cracker with a huge boost in the competition's prize money.

The new decade promises big things for sports fans with both the 2020 Euros and Olympics coming up in the summer.

Before then, however, there is the small matter of the 2020 snooker Masters to contend with first.

The week-long competition, featuring the top 16 players in the world, gets underway on Sunday, January 12th.

The 2020 edition should feature some even tougher competition as the players vye for an increased prize fund but just how much could be won?

The 2020 Masters is here!

The new decade gets underway in sterling fashion for snooker fans as one of the highlights of the calendar, The Masters, kicks off the sport in 2020.

The Masters customarily plays host to the top 16 ranked players in the world but this year, Ronnie O'Sullivan has chosen not to participate, leaving world number 17, Ali Carter, to take his place.

That leaves 15 of the best snooker players in the world looking to unseat Judd Trump after he won the competition in 2019.

2020 prize money explained

While the 2020 Masters may have lost Ronnie O'Sullivan, the winner's pot has gained an extra 25% prize money this year, which will no doubt prove an extra incentive for players to bring their a-game to the table.

In 2019, players contested a total prize money fund of £600,000, with the winner taking home £200,000.

This year, however, players will compete for a share of £725,000, with the winner's share increasing by 25% to £250,000.

The 2020 Masters prize money is broken down as follows:

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finals: £60,000

Quarter-finals: £30,000

Last 16: £15,000

Highest break: £15,000

Total: £725,000

How to watch the action

The 2020 Masters is set to run from January 12th until the 19th with the competition being held at Alexandra Palace in London, fresh from hosting the PDC World Darts Championship.

The BBC will show comprehensive live coverage of the 2020 Masters as well as offering daily highlights shows in case you miss any of the action.

Viewers can tune into the 2020 Masters coverage through BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, via the red button as well as online or through the BBC Sport app.

The 2020 Masters gets underway on Sunday, January 12th.