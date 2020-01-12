Scott Parker shares worrying comments about reported Tottenham target

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target, Aleksandar Mitrovic, was injured during Fulham's win at Hull City.

Scott Parker has shared worrying comments about his Fulham player and reported Tottenham target, Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was injured during his side's 1-0 win at Hull City on Saturday.

Ex-Spurs midfielder, Parker, stated Mitrovic injured himself 'pretty badly' and he will be sent for a scan on Sunday to determine where his injury status is at.

Mitrovic, who has been a key figure for Fulham this term, has netted an impressive 18 goals this season [transfermarkt], and, as a result, he has been tipped to make a switch to Tottenham this month, as reported by 90Min.

Mitrovic would be an impressive signing for Spurs if they can get a deal done for him, but his injury will hurt Fulham more if he is out of action for a long period because it'll put a massive dent in their chances of earning promotion.

“It doesn’t look great, at this present moment in time," said Parker, as quoted by the Evening Express. "It’s too early to say. We’ll scan him (on Sunday) and see where we are. He’s injured himself pretty badly.

“(If) you lose someone who’s scored 18 goals, it’s never going to be easy."

Given that Harry Kane is set to be on the sidelines for a long period of time, there is no doubt that Jose Mourinho needs another extra pair of legs in the attacking third.

Previously, they have had Fernando Llorente at the club, but he is now playing in Italy's top-tier for Napoli, as youngster, Troy Parrott is the only recognised back-up forward at the club.

Whether or not Daniel Levy will push for a big-money deal, loan signing or an experienced campaigner, either way, they need another option up top if they are to finish in the top-four.