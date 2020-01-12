Reported Dean Smith target starts following a host of Aston Villa players on Instagram

Tom Heaton's season-ending injury has forced Aston Villa to search the market for a new goalkeeper.

It seems as though Pepe Reina's eagerly awaited move to Aston Villa is edging closer because the goalkeeper has now started a host of Villa players on Instagram.

As reported by BBC Sport, AC Milan shot-stopper, Reina, has agreed on terms with Villa on a switch to the Premier League - Villa recently lost their number one, Tom Heaton, to a season-ending injury.

Whilst Orjan Nyland has produced a number of fine performances in between the sticks since Heaton's injury, it seems as though Dean Smith has been keen on adding a keeper with vasts amounts of experience to Villa's ranks.

Nonetheless, as this small clip shows on a Villa fans Twitter account, Reina is already following his soon-to-be teammates. From Jack Grealish to coach John Terry.

Pepe Reina is eager for this move to be announced isn’t he? #AVFC pic.twitter.com/hZW7G1LcLO — Matt Lynch (@mattlyynch) January 11, 2020

It would be pretty harsh on Nyland if he does lose the number one jersey because, if truth be told, he hasn't done much wrong.

Nyland arguably produced his best display when Smith's side recorded a deserved 1-1 draw at Leicester City in the League Cup first leg semi-final on Wednesday night.

Now they will face off against the Premier League champions, Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, where Nyland will be once again keen to show what he is all about.

Whilst it does seem as though Reina is going to be walking through the doors anytime soon, it does seem Nyland is doing everything he can to provide Smith with a selection headache.