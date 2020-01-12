Report: Wolves battling Manchester United for midfielder, main problem

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 12, 2020), Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City in the January transfer window and are fighting Manchester United for the youngster.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Wolves believe that Bellingham is ready for the big time.

The report has added that the Wanderers’ Premier League rivals United are monitoring the 16-year-old midfielder as well, and the Red Devils may make an offer, too.

According to the report, the “main problem” that Wolves will face in securing the services of Bellingham is persuading him to move to the Molineux Stadium when he could join a bigger club in England or abroad.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bellingham has made 17 starts and six substitute appearances in the Championship for Birmingham so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

Birmingham are 18th in the Championship table at the moment with 32 points from 27 matches.

Good long-term signing

Bellingham is only 16 years of age, and while it would be too much to expect him to make an immediate impact at Wolves or United, he would be a very good long-term signing for any club in the Premier League.