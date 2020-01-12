Report: West Ham targeting £24m international midfielder, but he isn't convinced

West Ham United are being linked with Inter Milan's Roberto Gagliardini.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, West Ham United are interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini – but he isn't yet convinced.

It's claimed that Inter may be willing to part with Gagliardini if they're able to sign Arturo Vidal from Barcelona this month, and there is Premier League interest.

West Ham are allegedly the most notable suitor, but Gagliardini himself isn't fully convinced about making the move to the London Stadium.

Gagliardini, 25, cost Inter €28million (£24million) in 2017 (Football Italia), having shown real potential with hometown club Atalanta.

The Italian has picked up six international caps, but hasn't really lived up to his billing at the San Siro, starting just nine league games this season.

If Inter do bring in Vidal, Gagliardini will only slip even further down the pecking order with Inter, and he would surely consider a move then.

West Ham may not quite be at the level Gagliardini – a tall, technically-proficient holding midfielder – is looking for, but the Hammers do need him.

Declan Rice and Mark Noble need help in midfield, and with target Gedson Fernandes allegedly set for Tottenham instead, Gagliardini could become their new choice, even if they may face a challenge tempting him.