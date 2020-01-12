Quick links

Report: West Ham open to loan offers for 2018 summer signing

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko and Southampton's Ryan Bertrand during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium on December 14, 2019 in...
Andriy Yarmolenko joined West Ham United in 2018.

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, January 12, 2020), West Ham United are willing to send Andriy Yarmolenko out on loan in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham will listen to offers for the 30-year-old, who can operate as a forward or as a winger.

The Ukraine international is on the sidelines at the moment with a thigh injury, but he should return to action before the end of the January transfer window.

The report has added that Yarmolenko’s name has been circulated among clubs in the Premier League as being “up for grabs”.

 

Disappointing West Ham United spell

Yarmolenko joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2018.

Much was expected of the Ukraine international when he arrived at the London Stadium, but he has been rather disappointing overall, although it must be added that he had a long-term injury last season

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old scored two goals in 461 minutes in the Premier League last season, and has scored three goals and provided one assist in 829 minutes in the league so far this campaign.

West Ham United's Ukrainian striker Andriy Yarmolenko (L) vies with Southampton's Malian midfielder Moussa Djenepo (R) during the English Premier League football match between Southampton...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

