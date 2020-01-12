Report: Tottenham wanted to sign wonderkid, he's going to join Aston Villa instead

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to miss out on Louie Barry.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur wanted to bring in Louie Barry from Barcelona, but Aston Villa will win the race for his signature.

It's claimed that Spurs were in the battle for Barry as they looked to offer him a quick return to England, but they will miss out to Villa.

Villa are allegedly on the verge of a £3million deal for the striker, with academy boss Mark Harrison a key factor given that Barry worked with him at West Bromwich Albion.

It's just a matter of months since Barry chose to leave West Brom for a big move to Barca, but he's allegedly coming back to England already after quickly growing unsettled due to coaching changes.

Villa have swooped in for Barry, and will seemingly confirm his arrival imminently, in a move which will no doubt infuriate rivals West Brom.

Spurs may be a little gutted to have missed out, as adding the 16-year-old to fellow teenager Troy Parrott would have given them two star strikers for the future.

After reports of Liverpool wanting him and now Spurs, it just goes to show what a coup Villa are landing in Barry – and they'll be hoping to help him maximise his potential in the coming years and mould him into a first-team star.