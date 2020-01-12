Report: Tottenham include key clause in deal for first January signing

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Gedson Fernandes.

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur's loan deal for Gedson Fernandes does include an option to make the move permanent.

Its claimed that Spurs are on the verge of signing Fernandes on loan, which is expected to run until the end of next season.

West Ham United had positioned themselves to secure the Portuguese talent, but have been pipped at the last minute by Spurs and Jose Mourinho.

There had been reports that West Ham's offer didn't include a permanent clause, but Spurs allegedly do have the option to turn the move permanent.

That's hugely important for Tottenham, as taking him on loan with no real guarantee they can land him long-term wouldn't make much sense.

The 21-year-old has only made two league starts this season, but has real potential as a box-to-box midfielder with drive as well as technical and athletic ability.

With Moussa Sissoko out until April and Tanguy Ndombele struggling with his fitness, landing a player like Fernandes could be ideal for Spurs, especially in the short-term.

That permanent option gives Spurs a long-term view as well though, and a move appears to be imminent according to these reports.