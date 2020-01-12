Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham include key clause in deal for first January signing

Olly Dawes
Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Gedson Fernandes.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica with Eber Bessa of Vitoria FC in action during the Allianz Cup match between Vitoria FC and SL Benfica at Estadio do Bonfim on December 21, 2019 in Setubal,...

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur's loan deal for Gedson Fernandes does include an option to make the move permanent.

Its claimed that Spurs are on the verge of signing Fernandes on loan, which is expected to run until the end of next season.

West Ham United had positioned themselves to secure the Portuguese talent, but have been pipped at the last minute by Spurs and Jose Mourinho.

 

There had been reports that West Ham's offer didn't include a permanent clause, but Spurs allegedly do have the option to turn the move permanent.

That's hugely important for Tottenham, as taking him on loan with no real guarantee they can land him long-term wouldn't make much sense.

The 21-year-old has only made two league starts this season, but has real potential as a box-to-box midfielder with drive as well as technical and athletic ability.

SL Benfica Midfielder Gedson Fernandes in action during the Portuguese League Cup group B match between SL Benfica and Vitoria SC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on September 25, 2019.

With Moussa Sissoko out until April and Tanguy Ndombele struggling with his fitness, landing a player like Fernandes could be ideal for Spurs, especially in the short-term.

That permanent option gives Spurs a long-term view as well though, and a move appears to be imminent according to these reports.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch