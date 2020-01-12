Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur to announce first January signing imminently

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly beaten West Ham United to Gedson Fernandes.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are set to announce the signing of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica.

It has been reported that the midfielder will join Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that the transfer could be announced on Monday, with the youngster’s agent, Jorge Mendes, having agreed terms with Spurs officials.

 

West Ham United missing out

According to The Guardian, West Ham United wanted to sign Fernandes from Benfica.

However, with Spurs having secured the services of the 21-year-old midfielder, the Hammers have missed out on the Portugal international, who can operate in central midfield or on the right, according to the report, which claims that Spurs will announce the signing this week.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

With Moussa Sissoko injured, Tottenham do need to sign a new midfielder, and Fernandes will be of help.

While it is true that the Portugal international will have to be shown patience and cannot be expected to hit the ground running at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he will be an option for head coach Jose Mourinho.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

