Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Spurs could offer Pochettino signing to land 15-goal midfielder, Mourinho wants him

Olly Dawes
Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP during the UEFA Europa League group D match between Sporting CP and PSV Eindhoven at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 28, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur could offer Juan Foyth to get Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP kicks the ball during the round 15 of Liga Nos match between Sporting CP and FC Porto at Estadio Jose Alvalade on January 5, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur are looking at a deal to sign Sporting playmaker Bruno Fernandes – and could send Juan Foyth on loan to the Portuguese side.

It's claimed that Spurs and Jose Mourinho would love to bring in Fernandes, who came close to joining the club over the summer under Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs do fear that Manchester United's financial power could blow them out of the water in the race for Fernandes, but may just have an interesting offer in mind anyway.

 

It's believed that Spurs could offer defender Foyth to Sporting on loan as part of the deal, in an attempt to bring the price down on the Portuguese star.

Fernandes would cost in excess of £50million, and offering up Foyth may just give Spurs a chance of affording a deal this month, even if won't bring the price down dramatically.

The 25-year-old has racked up 15 goals and 13 assists in just 25 games this season, and would bring real creativity to this Spurs side.

Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur walks out to warm up prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London,...

Christian Eriksen has been dreadful for most of the season, and Fernandes would be an ideal replacement, even with Giovani Lo Celso also at the club.

Foyth - signed and tipped for a big future by Pochettino - needs playing time having fallen down the pecking order since Mourinho's arrival, and sending him off to Portugal could be ideal – but United's part in the battle for Fernandes means a deal is far from a sure thing.

Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP during the UEFA Europa League group D match between Sporting CP and PSV Eindhoven at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 28, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch