Report: Spurs could offer Pochettino signing to land 15-goal midfielder, Mourinho wants him

Tottenham Hotspur could offer Juan Foyth to get Bruno Fernandes.

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur are looking at a deal to sign Sporting playmaker Bruno Fernandes – and could send Juan Foyth on loan to the Portuguese side.

It's claimed that Spurs and Jose Mourinho would love to bring in Fernandes, who came close to joining the club over the summer under Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs do fear that Manchester United's financial power could blow them out of the water in the race for Fernandes, but may just have an interesting offer in mind anyway.

It's believed that Spurs could offer defender Foyth to Sporting on loan as part of the deal, in an attempt to bring the price down on the Portuguese star.

Fernandes would cost in excess of £50million, and offering up Foyth may just give Spurs a chance of affording a deal this month, even if won't bring the price down dramatically.

The 25-year-old has racked up 15 goals and 13 assists in just 25 games this season, and would bring real creativity to this Spurs side.

Christian Eriksen has been dreadful for most of the season, and Fernandes would be an ideal replacement, even with Giovani Lo Celso also at the club.

Foyth - signed and tipped for a big future by Pochettino - needs playing time having fallen down the pecking order since Mourinho's arrival, and sending him off to Portugal could be ideal – but United's part in the battle for Fernandes means a deal is far from a sure thing.