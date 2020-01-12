Report shares update on the future of Tottenham player who Gary Neville blasted on Saturday

It seems as though Christian Eriksen is finally heading for the Tottenham Hotspur exit door.

Chrisitan Eriksen is seemingly on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur after he reached an agreement with Inter, according to a report.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that the Tottenham midfielder has agreed to a four-year contract with the Serie A outfit, just hours before Tottenham suffered a home defeat to Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho started the Tottenham man in the middle of the park, but he was substituted during the second period after producing a pretty poor display.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (11/01/2020 at 8:15 pm), ex-Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, blasted Eriksen for his performance and claimed that the Dane 'wasn't having it at all' in regards to wanting to compete in midfield.

"You saw Eriksen today out there, he looked disinterested him," Neville told Sky Sports. "He was not having that at all in that midfield. Whether it's confidence or the situation with his contract. He just wasn't there at all."

It's a sad end to Eriksen's career at Tottenham because for large parts he produced strong displays and was that creative spark for Mauricio Pochettino during their best days under the recently-sacked Argentine.

Eriksen didn't help his cause when he shared that he wanted to leave at the start of the summer. That off-the-field stuff filtered its way onto the pitch and he hasn't looked anywhere near his old self this season. Some fans may even say last season also.

But from Tottenham's perspective, their fans will no doubt be pleased that the Eriksen saga will be coming to an end because it will provide Mourinho with the chance to build his own midfield in these coming months.

Whether he looks from within or whether he dips into the winter transfer market, for next season, Mourinho will want to sort out his midfield because it has been a weak link for them.