Report: Seven-goal striker set for Celtic medical tomorrow after Bhoys paid release clause

Celtic are reportedly closing in on Patryk Klimala.

According to Weszlo in Poland, Jagiellonia Bialystok striker Patryk Klimala is set for a medical with Celtic on Monday ahead of a €4million (£3.4million) move.

It's claimed that Celtic have decided to pay the release clause in Klimala's contract, meaning Jagiellonia can't do anything to deny the Bhoys.

Subscribe

Klimala is allegedly willing to make the move, and will undergo his medical on Monday ahead of completing his move to Parkhead.

The 21-year-old can play up front or out wide, and has impressed this season with seven goals and three assists in 17 league games this season.

Celtic certainly needed another striker; Odsonne Edouard has been superb this season, but Leigh Griffiths is still trying to recapture his best form whilst Vakoun Issouf Bayo hasn't offered much since joining a year ago.

A striker best known for his pace, Klimala could bring something different to the Celtic attack, and the Bhoys appear to be banking on his potential.

That's a little bit of a risk given that Bayo was a similar signing last year, but they will be looking for Klimala to have more of an instant impact than the Ivorian.

Celtic have history with Polish players, and Klimala will be following in the footsteps of Artur Boruc, Pawel Brozek, Dariusz Dziekanowski, Dariusz Wdowczyk, Maciej Zurawski and Lukasz Zaluska in playing for the Bhoys should his move go through.