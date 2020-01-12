Quick links

Report: Seven-goal striker set for Celtic medical tomorrow after Bhoys paid release clause

Olly Dawes
Patryk Klimala (POL),Erhan Masovic (SRB),Marko Ilic (SRB) during the 2021 UEFA U21 Championship Qualifying Match between Poland and Serbia in Lodz, Poland, on October 15, 2019.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Celtic are reportedly closing in on Patryk Klimala.

According to Weszlo in Poland, Jagiellonia Bialystok striker Patryk Klimala is set for a medical with Celtic on Monday ahead of a €4million (£3.4million) move.

It's claimed that Celtic have decided to pay the release clause in Klimala's contract, meaning Jagiellonia can't do anything to deny the Bhoys.

Klimala is allegedly willing to make the move, and will undergo his medical on Monday ahead of completing his move to Parkhead.

 

The 21-year-old can play up front or out wide, and has impressed this season with seven goals and three assists in 17 league games this season.

Celtic certainly needed another striker; Odsonne Edouard has been superb this season, but Leigh Griffiths is still trying to recapture his best form whilst Vakoun Issouf Bayo hasn't offered much since joining a year ago.

A striker best known for his pace, Klimala could bring something different to the Celtic attack, and the Bhoys appear to be banking on his potential.

Patryk Klimala (Jagiellonia) in action during Polish FA Cup final match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Lechia Gdansk in Warsaw, Poland, on 2 May 2019.

That's a little bit of a risk given that Bayo was a similar signing last year, but they will be looking for Klimala to have more of an instant impact than the Ivorian.

Celtic have history with Polish players, and Klimala will be following in the footsteps of Artur Boruc, Pawel Brozek, Dariusz Dziekanowski, Dariusz Wdowczyk, Maciej Zurawski and Lukasz Zaluska in playing for the Bhoys should his move go through.

Lukas Muehl of Germany challenges Patryk Klimala of Poland during the international friendly match between U20 Germany and U20 Poland at Energieversum Stadion im Heidewald on March 27,...

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

