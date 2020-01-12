Quick links

Report: Nottingham Forest can sign player for free, Newcastle need to pay £500,000

Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Glenn Murray of Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 12, 2020), Brighton and Hove Albion will let Glenn Murray leave in the January transfer window amid interest from Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Brighton will let Murray go on a free to a club in the Championship.

The report has added that the Seagulls will want a transfer fee of £500,000 if a club in the Premier League are to sign him.

 

Forest in the Championship and Newcastle in the Premier League are reportedly interested in securing the services of the 36-year-old striker this month.

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 12, 2020) has added that while Murray wants an 18-month contract, Forest prefer a six-month loan deal.

Stats

Murray has made three starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Brighton so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 36-year-old made 30 starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for the Seagulls, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

